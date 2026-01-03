 Bhopal News: Witchcraft Suspected Behind 20-Year-Old Youth's Murder
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 09:27 AM IST
Bhopal News: Witchcraft Suspected Behind 20-Year-Old Youth's Murder | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The police have solved the murder of a 20-year-old youth whose charred body and motorcycle were recovered from a forest area near Budhni, with the crime allegedly driven by suspicion of witchcraft. Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna disclosed the details during a press conference.

On December 24, Ajay Bhagre reported at Makhan Nagar police station that his brother, Chandan Raghuvanshi, an agricultural worker, had gone missing after leaving home on his motorcycle on December 23. Acting on the complaint, police registered a missing person report and began an investigation on the SP s instructions.

During the probe, police received information that Chandan was last seen with Sushil Nagvanshi and others from the village. CCTV footage confirmed that Chandan left with four individuals but did not return with them. After sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to murdering Chandan in a forest near Mid Ghat, Budhni, and burning his body and motorcycle to destroy evidence.

Police revealed that the prime accused suspected Chandan of practicing witchcraft, believing it caused his mother s death, and killed him to seek revenge. The burnt body and motorcycle were recovered from the spot.

SP Sai Krishna announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the police team that cracked the blind murder case, praising the coordinated efforts of officers and personnel involved in the investigation.

