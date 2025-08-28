Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Block Traffic For Fertiliser Shortage In Satna | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers of Satna district angry with the government for not getting fertiliser blocked traffic on the Satna-Panna highway on Thursday.

Hundreds of farmers flocked to the Krishi Upaj Mandi to buy fertiliser, but when they did not get tokens for fertiliser, they blocked traffic.

Because of the road blockade, there was a traffic gridlock on the highway. On getting information, sub-divisional magistrate of Nagod, Jitendra Verma and police station in charge Ashok Pandey and other officials, rushed to the spot.

The officials assured the farmers that they would get the tokens and fertiliser, the farmers ended the road blockade and traffic was restored.

The district administration has taken some steps to help the farmers. Electronic display boards will be put up at the fertiliser distribution centres.

According to SDM city, Rahul Silariya, once the electronic display boards are installed, the farmers will not be required to queue up for fertiliser.

The farmers can fertiliser on the basis of token numbers displayed on the board.

District president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Thakur Prasad Singh appealed to the administration to supply fertiliser to farmers; otherwise, they would launch an agitation.

According to Nagaud police, cases have been registered against 150 unidentified farmers for blocking traffic on the highway on the basis of CCTV footage.