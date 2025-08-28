 Caught On Cam: SAF Jawan Creates Ruckus At Sister-In-Laws', Assaults Her Family In Madhya Pradesh's Morena
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCaught On Cam: SAF Jawan Creates Ruckus At Sister-In-Laws', Assaults Her Family In Madhya Pradesh's Morena

Caught On Cam: SAF Jawan Creates Ruckus At Sister-In-Laws', Assaults Her Family In Madhya Pradesh's Morena

The incident has sparked anger among colony residents, who say such behavior is unacceptable from a man in uniform.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Caught On Cam: SAF Jawan Assaults Sister-In-Laws' In-Laws In Madhya Pradesh's Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An SAF (Special Armed Force) constable was caught on video assaulting his sister-in-law’s family in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district. 

The incident occurred in Prem Nagar colony and the accused was identified as Dilbag Khare.

According to the complaint filed by his father-in-law, Shiv Singh, Dilbag frequently visited their house and harassed his sister-in-law (the complainant’s daughter-in-law) while her husband was away. Her husband serves in the CRPF and is currently posted in Jharkhand. 

When the family asked Dilbag not to visit their home, he reportedly got angry.

FPJ Shorts
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Assures Exporters Of Govt Support As US Tariff Hike Hits Indian Goods
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Assures Exporters Of Govt Support As US Tariff Hike Hits Indian Goods
Stand United Against US Tariff Bullying; Hope GST Reform Will Revive Small Car Sales: Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava
Stand United Against US Tariff Bullying; Hope GST Reform Will Revive Small Car Sales: Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava
Video: PV Sindhu Roars After Stunning World No.2 Wang Zhi Yi To Reach Quarter-Finals Of BWF World Championships
Video: PV Sindhu Roars After Stunning World No.2 Wang Zhi Yi To Reach Quarter-Finals Of BWF World Championships
India's Industrial Output Growth Hits 4-Month High Of 3.5% In July, Boosted By Manufacturing Sector
India's Industrial Output Growth Hits 4-Month High Of 3.5% In July, Boosted By Manufacturing Sector
Read Also
VIDEO: Massive Fire Erupts At Cotton Factory In Gwalior's Banamour Industrial Area; Fire Brigades...
article-image

Later, Dilbag arrived at the house along with his friends. Here, they allegedly beat up the family members, including Shiv Singh, his wife, and son. Local residents had to intervene to stop the assault.

The video of the incident shows Dilbag dressed in a black T-shirt and threatening the family and saying, “I will come here - who are you to stop me?” 

Read Also
Man Who Killed Landlady Arrested In MP's Chhatarpur; Reveals He Initially Planned To Kill Her Son...
article-image

One of his friends, seen in a yellow T-shirt, was also caught hurling abusive language at the elderly mother-in-law. When her younger son tried to intervene, he too was beaten up.

SP Sameer Saurabh has confirmed that Dilbag Khare is currently posted in the SAF police line. The department has been informed, and officials stated that strict action will be taken if the allegations are found to be true.

The incident has sparked anger among colony residents, who say such behavior is unacceptable from a man in uniform. 

Neighbors said that the situation could have turned even more violent  if they hadn’t stepped in. They are now demanding strong action against the SAF jawan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Cam: SAF Jawan Creates Ruckus At Sister-In-Laws', Assaults Her Family In Madhya Pradesh's...

Caught On Cam: SAF Jawan Creates Ruckus At Sister-In-Laws', Assaults Her Family In Madhya Pradesh's...

'Aaj BJP Congress Ke Saath Bethi Hai...' LoP Umang Singhar After All-Party Meeting At CM Mohan...

'Aaj BJP Congress Ke Saath Bethi Hai...' LoP Umang Singhar After All-Party Meeting At CM Mohan...

After All-Party Meet With CM Mohan Yadav, Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Action Against Over...

After All-Party Meet With CM Mohan Yadav, Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Action Against Over...

Congress’ Jitu Patwari Asks BJP To Fix Farmers’ Fertiliser Shortage After MLA Narendra Singh...

Congress’ Jitu Patwari Asks BJP To Fix Farmers’ Fertiliser Shortage After MLA Narendra Singh...

Train Services Disrupted On Jammu–Kathua–Madhopur Route, Bhopal Passengers Affected

Train Services Disrupted On Jammu–Kathua–Madhopur Route, Bhopal Passengers Affected