 MP News: Villagers Chase, Beat Forest Team With Sticks, Vandalise Vehicles During Encroachment Drive In Sheopur-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Villagers Chase, Beat Forest Team With Sticks, Vandalise Vehicles During Encroachment Drive In Sheopur-- VIDEO

MP News: Villagers Chase, Beat Forest Team With Sticks, Vandalise Vehicles During Encroachment Drive In Sheopur-- VIDEO

Forest Guard Hira Lal Sen said that the attackers not only assaulted the forest officials but also targeted the departmental vehicles. They broke the windows of the vehicles with stones and sticks, severely damaging them. Awada Police Station In-charge Rahul Rajput said that an application has been received from the Forest Department. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Forest Department Team Attacked While Encroaching In Sheopur District | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A forest department team was brutally beaten with sticks during an encroachment removal drive on Tuesday in Sheopur district.

The encroachers surrounded the officials, assaulted them, and vandalised their vehicles, forcing the team to flee to save their lives.

A video of the attack has surfaced on social media. One forest guard, Hira Lal Sen, was seriously injured.

Watch the video below :

FPJ Shorts
Palghar News: Tarapur Industrialists Warn Of Unit Shutdowns Over Power Tariff Hikes, Submit Memorandum To MSEDCL
Palghar News: Tarapur Industrialists Warn Of Unit Shutdowns Over Power Tariff Hikes, Submit Memorandum To MSEDCL
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Aims To Replicate World Cup Success
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Aims To Replicate World Cup Success
Palghar Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Groomed On Instagram, Sexually Assaulted For 7 Months; Police Launch Manhunt
Palghar Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Groomed On Instagram, Sexually Assaulted For 7 Months; Police Launch Manhunt
Generic Medicine Stores Expand Nationwide But Branded Drugs Still Dominate Prescriptions, Limiting Generics To Just 4% Of Market
Generic Medicine Stores Expand Nationwide But Branded Drugs Still Dominate Prescriptions, Limiting Generics To Just 4% Of Market

He later filed a complaint at Awada police station, stating that the team was removing encroachments and carrying out plantation work when a large group of local villagers reached the spot and attacked them.

According to report Forest Guard Hira Lal Sen has filed a complaint at the Awada police station. He stated that he and his team were removing encroachments and carrying out plantation work in Masawani when a large number of local villagers arrived at the spot.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Cyber Headquarters To Have Call Centre Soon
article-image

They started protesting against the removal of encroachments. After an altercation, they began assaulting the forest officials. Due to the sudden attack, the forest department team had to abandon their work and retreat.

Forest Guard Hira Lal Sen said that the attackers not only assaulted the forest officials but also targeted the departmental vehicles. They broke the windows of the vehicles with stones and sticks, severely damaging them. Awada Police Station In-charge Rahul Rajput said that an application has been received from the Forest Department. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

The police are identifying the attackers. The extent of the damage is being assessed. Meanwhile, Forest Department officials have expressed concern over the safety of field staff and demanded that police force should be mandatorily deployed during such sensitive operations in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Villagers Chase, Beat Forest Team With Sticks, Vandalise Vehicles During Encroachment Drive...

MP News: Villagers Chase, Beat Forest Team With Sticks, Vandalise Vehicles During Encroachment Drive...

MP News: 18-Year-Old Youth Beaten, Shot Over Old Rivalry In Gwalior--VIDEO

MP News: 18-Year-Old Youth Beaten, Shot Over Old Rivalry In Gwalior--VIDEO

MP News: Thieves Fail To Break Security Gate Of Rural Bank In Satna, Return Empty-Handed

MP News: Thieves Fail To Break Security Gate Of Rural Bank In Satna, Return Empty-Handed

Indore News: LoP Umang Singhar Flags Foul-Smelling, Dirty Water Supply In Khajrana Area, After...

Indore News: LoP Umang Singhar Flags Foul-Smelling, Dirty Water Supply In Khajrana Area, After...

Spot Birds This Sunday! Guided Bird-Watching Walks In Bhopal & Indore On January 11 — Check More...

Spot Birds This Sunday! Guided Bird-Watching Walks In Bhopal & Indore On January 11 — Check More...