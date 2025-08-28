Man Who Killed Landlady Arrested In MP's Chhatarpur; Reveals He Initially Planned To Kill Her Son Over Affair With Wife

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The tenant who murdered his landlady in broad daylight in Chhatarpur on August 21 has been arrested by the police on Wednesday.

During questioning, accused Mahesh Rai revealed that he had initially planned to kill the landlady’s son, Babu Pathak, alleging that he had influenced his daughters, but ended up killing the lady when she intervened.

A reward of ₹20,000 had been announced for his capture.

Read full story below :

The incident took place at Vishwanath Colony, Chhatarpur.

Mahesh Rai, son of Ramdas Rai from Bamnoura Kala, had attacked his landlady Sarman Pathak with a sharp weapon, killing her on the spot.

A CCTV video had surfaced showing the man fleeing the scene after the attack.

Check video below :

60-year-old woman lost her life after tenant’s husband attacked her in Chhatarpur, CCTV footage shows him fleeing the scene#MPNews #Chhatarpur #FPJ pic.twitter.com/edOFPI7sKs — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 22, 2025

In his statement to the media, Mahesh Rai claimed that he was angry because his landlady and her son had “influenced” his daughters. He said he had originally planned to kill Babu Pathak, the landlady’s son, but when Sarman Pathak intervened, she was killed instead. Rai added that his family had been living in the house for seven months but had no proper interaction with the landlady’s family.

He also attacked her daughter before fleeing the scene in a drunken state. The brutal murder inside the district headquarters raised serious questions about law and order in the city.

Read Also Bhopal: Notorious Machhli Family Under Scanner For Veterinary Department Land Grab

Following the incident, SP Agam Jain formed special police teams and launched searches in several locations, including Ghaziabad and Delhi.

Cyber teams were also involved, and CCTV footage was checked to trace the accused. DIG Lalit Shakyawar had announced the cash reward for his arrest.

On Wednesday, Additional SP Vidita Dagar and CSP Arun Kumar Soni informed the media about the arrest.

However, police did not disclose the exact location from where the accused was caught.

The arrest has brought relief to the police department, which had been under pressure since the shocking daylight murder.