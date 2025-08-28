This 41 Kg Silver Ganesh Idol At Jabalpur Temple Gets Taller & Heavier Every Year

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A lavish Ganpati idol made of pure 41kg silver was installed at a temple in Jabalpur on Wednesday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The idol valued at ₹45 lakh was set up at Rajat Ganesh Temple in Lalpur, Gwarighat, attracting devotees from near and far.

What's more ashtonishing is that the idol gains weight and height every year. Temple founder, Pramod Tiwari claimed that the idol gets a bit taller and heavier every year.

According to information, the idol is displayed for 10 days during Ganesh Chaturthi each year and is then carefully placed in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum after 11 days-- Dhol Gyaras.

The temple founder, Pramod Tiwari, started this unique tradition in 2011 with a smaller silver idol weighing 5.25 kg. He said that while he grew up worshipping clay Ganesh idols, he always dreamed of having a silver idol.

Over the past 15 years, draws large crowds every year.

Read what devotees say below :

Devotees like Preeti Chaturvedi and Shreya Gupta visit the temple annually, believing their wishes are fulfilled here. Many devotees also donate silver to the idol when their prayers are answered, making it even more grand each year.

During the 10-day festival, the temple hosts daily worship, readings, and chanting.

Security is ensured with CCTV cameras and local police to manage crowds and protect the idol. On the tenth day, the idol is immersed in a special container within the temple, maintaining both tradition and safety.

Rajat Ganesh Temple has now become a major attraction in Jabalpur, symbolizing faith, devotion, and cultural unity.