Man Strangles 17-Year-Old Daughter To Death, Frames It As Suicide After She Refuses Arrange Marriage Proposal In MP's Ashoknagar

Father Strangles 17-Year-Old Daughter To Death, Frames It As Suicide In Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar | IANS

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A father allegedly strangled his 17-year-old daughter to death and framed it as a ‘suicide’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district, as reported by police on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Gurmeet Singh. She rejected her father's proposal of arrange marriage and was admanat about marrying her lover. Despite her refusal, father Balihar Singh had arranged her wedding with another person. This led to frequent dispute among the two, angered due to which, the father murdered his daughter.

In order to dodge any suspicion, the accused father even performed her last rites in a hurry and immersed the ashes in privacy.

What was the matter?

The matter came to the fore after the victim's mother was taken into confidence and interrogated. She revealed that she had witnessed her husband strangulating her daughter, Gurneet, while she was sleeping in her room on the afternoon of August 23.

Later, he made a noose from a dupatta, hung her body in the room and started screaming that the daughter has committed suicide

The mother further said that the accused threatened her of killing her and other children in case she told anyone about the incident.

Based on the mother’s statement, police arrested the accused father Balihar Singh.

He has 3 daughters and a son. Gurneet was the second one. While being interrogated, he informed the police that he had arranged his daughter's marriage 8 months ago at another place.

She was unhappy with this. She wanted to marry a boy of her choice. This led to a heated argument between him and his daughter 2 days before the incident. The accused added that his daughter was repeatedly confronting him regarding the ‘forced’ wedding and he was upset about the same.