22-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Held Forging Admission Letter To AIIMS Bhopal

MP's Central Press Forged Documents Scam: Hunt On For Accused Employee, Salary Recovery Likely | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for attempting to secure admission at AIIMS Bhopal using forged documents.

The accused, Lavkush Prajapati, a resident of Kishanpur village in Kanpur, was caught after officials detected irregularities in his admission letter. Police said, Prajapati had been struggling to clear NEET since 2021 but repeatedly failed to achieve a good rank.

Frustrated and under pressure from his family, he allegedly decided to take admission fraudulently. He first downloaded a soft PDF copy of an allotment letter from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website, studied its format, and then manipulated it using Photoshop.

He replaced the original details with his own name, photograph, roll number, and marks, showing himself as a candidate with 630 marks and an All India Rank of 284. He took out a print of the forged PDF and presented it at AIIMS Bhopal.

On August 25, Prajapati reached the registrar’s office of AIIMS Bhopal and submitted the documents. Officials, however, grew suspicious during verification and detained him for questioning.

A detailed cross-check revealed that the roll number and rank he claimed actually belonged to student who had already joined AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

AIIMS authorities immediately informed Bagsewania police and on a complaint of assistant clerk Prashant Kumar Mishra, a case was registered for cheating and forgery. Bag Sewania police station in-charge Amit Soni confirmed that Prajapati has been arrested and remanded to two days’ police custody for further interrogation.