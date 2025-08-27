 VIDEO: 'Ganpati Has Been With Me For 45 Years,' Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Carries ‘Chote Ganpati’ Everywhere He Goes
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: 'Ganpati Has Been With Me For 45 Years,' Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Carries ‘Chote Ganpati’ Everywhere He Goes

VIDEO: 'Ganpati Has Been With Me For 45 Years,' Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Carries ‘Chote Ganpati’ Everywhere He Goes

In a video message on X, he recalled that when he was only six years old, his mother gave him a small idol of Lord Ganpati.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia shared a very personal memory on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday.

In a video message on X, he recalled that when he was only six years old, his mother gave him a small idol of Lord Ganpati.

Check out the video below :

He said that idol has been with him for the last 45 years, and it is still a part of his daily life.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Clicks Picture With His Rumoured Girlfriend Akriti Agarwal On Account Of Ganesh Chaturthi
Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Clicks Picture With His Rumoured Girlfriend Akriti Agarwal On Account Of Ganesh Chaturthi
'Farak Nahin Padta': Mohammed Shami Unfazed By Allegations Against Him Amid Troubled Marriage With Hasin Jahan; Video
'Farak Nahin Padta': Mohammed Shami Unfazed By Allegations Against Him Amid Troubled Marriage With Hasin Jahan; Video
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Uddhav Thackeray & Family Visit MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence To Offer Prayers To Ganpati Bappa | VIDEO
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Uddhav Thackeray & Family Visit MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence To Offer Prayers To Ganpati Bappa | VIDEO
PM SVANidhi Yojana: 1.15 Crore Street Vendors To Get Loans, Cashback & Support Till 2030
PM SVANidhi Yojana: 1.15 Crore Street Vendors To Get Loans, Cashback & Support Till 2030

Scindia said, “When I was six years old, my mother gave me a small Ganpati idol. It has been with me for 45 years. Every morning before I bathe, I sit for ten minutes and meditate with my Ganpati. Whether I am in India or abroad, the Ganpati is always with me.”

His words showed the deep bond he shares with Lord Ganesha and the importance of faith in his life.

Read Also
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Lessons From Bappa On Leadership & Mindful Living
article-image

Along with sharing this emotional memory, the union minister also posted the video on X with a message saying, he prays for the happiness, good health, and prosperity of every Indian on this holy day.

His message came as people across the country welcomed Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion and festive spirit.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 'Ganpati Has Been With Me For 45 Years,' Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Carries ‘Chote...

VIDEO: 'Ganpati Has Been With Me For 45 Years,' Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Carries ‘Chote...

'Give My Room To Younger Brother...' 13-Year-Old Girl Hangs Herself To Death After Mom Scolds Her...

'Give My Room To Younger Brother...' 13-Year-Old Girl Hangs Herself To Death After Mom Scolds Her...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Bhopal Buzzes As Devotees Welcome Bappa With Love, Dhols & Devotion; Check...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Bhopal Buzzes As Devotees Welcome Bappa With Love, Dhols & Devotion; Check...

Discrepancy In PDS Machines Reveal Shortage Of Ration Worth ₹2 Crore At Govt Shops In MP's...

Discrepancy In PDS Machines Reveal Shortage Of Ration Worth ₹2 Crore At Govt Shops In MP's...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Attend Extended Janmashtami Celebrations In Chhatarpur On August...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Attend Extended Janmashtami Celebrations In Chhatarpur On August...