VIDEO: 'Ganpati Has Been With Me For 45 Years,' Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Carries ‘Chote Ganpati’ Everywhere He Goes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia shared a very personal memory on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday.

In a video message on X, he recalled that when he was only six years old, his mother gave him a small idol of Lord Ganpati.

माँ के द्वारा दिए मेरे पहले गणपति जी…

हर सुबह की शुरुआत उन्हीं के दर्शन के साथ होती है।

आज गणेश चतुर्थी के पावन पर्व पर मैं गणपति बप्पा से आप सभी देशवासियों के सुख, स्वास्थ्य और समृद्धि की प्रार्थना करता हूँ।



गणपति बप्पा मोरया🙏 pic.twitter.com/VSLlGMbsaU — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 27, 2025

He said that idol has been with him for the last 45 years, and it is still a part of his daily life.

Scindia said, “When I was six years old, my mother gave me a small Ganpati idol. It has been with me for 45 years. Every morning before I bathe, I sit for ten minutes and meditate with my Ganpati. Whether I am in India or abroad, the Ganpati is always with me.”

His words showed the deep bond he shares with Lord Ganesha and the importance of faith in his life.

Along with sharing this emotional memory, the union minister also posted the video on X with a message saying, he prays for the happiness, good health, and prosperity of every Indian on this holy day.

His message came as people across the country welcomed Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion and festive spirit.