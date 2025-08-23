Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Lessons From Bappa On Leadership & Mindful Living

AI generated

Ganpati Bappa is not just the God of new beginnings. For centuries, His form, stories, and symbolism have carried timeless lessons on patience, resilience, adaptability, humility, and responsibility. When seen through the lens of life and work, Bappa becomes more than a deity, he becomes a management guru.

Here’s how His wisdom translates into action.

Lesson 1: Growth takes patience

Rajendra Sawant, a restaurant owner and chef who also makes Ganpati idols, believes Bappa’s biggest teaching is shanti (peace) and patience.

“When I talk about Ganpati Bappa, the very first thing that comes to my heart is shanti. The kind of peace that just settles your mind when you sit with clay and start shaping Him,” he says.

For him, every idol is a leadership lesson: “Every murti begins with nothing, just plain soil, lifeless clay. And slowly, with patience, with effort, with love, it transforms into something divine. Isn’t that what Bappa teaches us? That nothing happens overnight.”

Rajendra recalls failing in drawing as a boy, only to later find himself sculpting Ganpati idols worshipped by hundreds. “Failures don’t define you, they prepare you,” he reflects—an insight managers and entrepreneurs often need to hear.

Lesson 2: Service before self

Rajendra also embodies Bappa’s principle of seva ie service without ego. Once, he reworked an entire Balaji Roop idol at the last moment just to honour a devotee’s dream.

“Profit and loss don’t matter in front of devotion,” he says. “For me, every murti is not just clay. Every murti is a prayer.”

In leadership too, putting people before profit often creates the strongest bonds.

Lesson 3: Vision with adaptability

For singer and entrepreneur Jashan Bhumkar, every part of Bappa’s form holds a business insight.

“The mighty head inspires expansive vision, the trunk teaches adaptability, the ears urge deep listening, and even the mouse symbolises discipline. Whether in business or music, I carry these lessons with me every day: to create, to lead, and to spread positivity through my work,” he says.

The takeaway: great leaders dream big, listen more, adapt fast, and stay disciplined.

Lesson 4: Turning obstacles into stepping stones

Media professional Anjali Chandak sees Bappa’s role as Vighna Harta, the remover of obstacles, as a lesson in perseverance.

“Bappa teaches us that difficulties are not roadblocks but stepping stones. Big dreams can feel overwhelming, but when we break them down into smaller steps, every step forward becomes a victory worth celebrating.”

Her formula: positivity plus persistence equals progress.

Lesson 5: Responsibility towards the planet

Ganpati’s wisdom isn’t limited to personal growth, it also calls for collective responsibility.

“Ganpati Bappa teaches us about removing obstacles, and today, the most urgent one is ecological degradation,” says Anup Garg, Founder & Director of World of Circular Economy (WOCE). He points to global festivals embracing zero-waste and renewable energy, and imagines Ganesh Chaturthi built on biodegradable idols, natural décor, and waste segregation.

“Every festival can become a living classroom, where devotion meets innovation and heritage drives change,” he adds.

For a grade 12 climate volunteer Naisha Panthry, the lesson is already in action. “In 2024, Nagpur showed us what’s possible: over 97 per cent of Ganesh idols immersed were clay, not PoP. That gave me hope, because it proves society can embrace change without losing tradition.”

She points out how Gujarat supported artisans with 231 tonnes of clay for eco-friendly idols. “If that’s possible at scale, each of us can also refuse plastic décor and teach younger kids why clay matters.”

Lesson 6: Simplicity and mindful living

For Ridhima Kansal of Rosemoore, Bappa’s teachings are as subtle as fragrance.

“Ganpati Bappa, in his loving simplicity, offers us fragrant life lessons, lingering like perfume long after the bottle is closed. His elephant head suggests expansive thought, his eyes concentration, and his ears the art of listening. These teachings only matter when we translate them into practice,” she says.

Her metaphor is simple: rose for compassion, citrus for adaptability, sandalwood for calm. Leaders and individuals alike can bring these qualities into their everyday choices.

The real celebration

From artisans to entrepreneurs, students to sustainability advocates, one truth stands out: Ganpati Bappa is more than a festive figure. He is a teacher.

He reminds us to be patient when we want quick results, resilient when we face setbacks, humble when success arrives, and responsible when the world needs us most.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, the true celebration may not just be in welcoming Bappa home but in implementing His management lessons in the way we live, work, and lead.