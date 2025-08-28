Indore: On Ganesh Chaturthi, 251 Beneficiaries Receive Homes Under PMAY In City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Marking the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, 251 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Indore received keys and ownership documents of their new homes on Wednesday.

The programme was organised by Indore Municipal Corporation at the Tapti campus in the presence of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Madhu Verma.

Bhargav personally participated in several housewarming ceremonies and extended best wishes to the families as they stepped into their new homes. Addressing the gathering, he said, “The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is turning the dreams of poor and middle-class families into reality. Our goal in Indore is to ensure that every needy family owns a house and lives a life of dignity.”

MLA Madhu Verma added that the scheme has written a new chapter of economic, social, and emotional empowerment across the nation. “With their own homes, families now feel a sense of security, stability, and confidence,” he said.

The event also saw the participation of Mayor-in-Council members Abhishek ‘Bablu’ Sharma and Kanchan Gidwani, additional commissioner Narendra Nath Pandey, other public representatives, and a large number of local residents.