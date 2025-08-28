DAVV To Disaffiliate 81 Colleges Now Under Khargone University's Wings |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major structural change in higher education, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has initiated the process of disaffiliating 81 colleges that now fall under the jurisdiction of Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University also known as Khargone University.

These colleges, earlier functioning under DAVV’s affiliation, will henceforth be required to submit their academic and institutional data showing affiliation to Khargone University for All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) and related processes.

Confirming the development, DAVV dean of college development council Prof Rajiv Dixit said that the decision follows directives issued by Directorate of Higher Education (DHE). “The disaffiliation of these institutions will be completed in due course as per government instructions. Once the process is finalised, these colleges will no longer be part of DAVV’s jurisdiction,” Dixit stated.

Shift in jurisdiction

The 81 colleges are spread across the districts that now come under Khargone University, which was established to decentralise academic governance and ensure more localised management of higher education institutions. With this transition, Khargone University will assume full responsibility for overseeing examinations, curriculum updates, faculty development and student-related services for the colleges concerned.

As a result, DAVV’s geographical and administrative reach will shrink, leaving it with roughly 180 colleges under its purview in Indore and Dhar districts. The move is part of the state government’s broader policy to rationalise the workload of universities and create smaller, more focused institutions to cater to regional needs.

Financial implications for DAVV

The disaffiliation, however, comes with a financial setback for DAVV. According to officials, the university stands to lose nearly Rs 20 crore annually in revenue that it used to receive from affiliation fees, examination charges and other academic levies collected from these 81 colleges.

“This is undoubtedly a major financial blow to DAVV,” a senior university official admitted. “The university has been relying heavily on affiliation fees from its large network of colleges. Losing 81 institutions in one stroke will impact recurring income, and DAVV will have to explore ways to manage this shortfall.”

University insiders suggest that the administration may need to increase self-financing courses, expand professional programmes, or strengthen research collaborations to offset the revenue loss.

Turning point for DAVV

The development marks a turning point for DAVV, one of Madhya Pradesh’s premier universities. For decades, it has maintained academic oversight of colleges across multiple districts, thereby securing both academic prestige and financial strength. The transfer of 81 colleges, though mandated by structural reforms, will reduce its footprint considerably.

Observers believe that while DAVV faces immediate financial strain, the disaffiliation could also allow it to focus more deeply on quality enhancement, research and academic innovation within the colleges that continue to remain under its fold.