 MPPSC Withdraws SC Affidavit On 27% OBC Quota; Seeks Apology For Error In Filing Against 13% Hold Candidates
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMPPSC Withdraws SC Affidavit On 27% OBC Quota; Seeks Apology For Error In Filing Against 13% Hold Candidates

MPPSC Withdraws SC Affidavit On 27% OBC Quota; Seeks Apology For Error In Filing Against 13% Hold Candidates

The commission has submitted that an error had occurred in the affidavit filed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 08:13 AM IST
article-image
MPPSC Withdraws SC Affidavit On 27% OBC Quota; Seeks Apology For Error In Filing Against 13% Hold Candidates | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Wednesday filed an application in the Supreme Court to withdraw its earlier affidavit, dated August 19, in which it had sought rejection of petitions filed by 13% hold candidates in the case related to 27% OBC reservation.

The application, filed by MPPSC, seeks permission to withdraw the previous counter affidavit due to discrepancies. The commission has submitted that an error had occurred in the affidavit filed on August 19, and it now intends to correct the record and file a revised affidavit. It also offered an unconditional apology for the earlier mistake.

Read Also
'Give My Room To Younger Brother...' 13-Year-Old Girl Hangs Herself To Death After Mom Scolds Her...
article-image

MPPSC said that the present request became necessary because of certain errors in the previously submitted document, and it now seeks the court’s permission to file a corrected counter affidavit along with the new application.

Senior advocate Rameshwar Thakur said that the commission, being a recruitment agency, should not have filed such an affidavit in the first place. The original affidavit had demanded dismissal of petitions filed by OBC hold candidates, who are yet to be appointed under the 27 per cent quota.A significant hearing in the matter is scheduled for September 22.

FPJ Shorts
UIDAI Urges Schools In India To Complete Children's Biometric Updates In Aadhaar, Highlights Five & Fifteen-Year Age Groups
UIDAI Urges Schools In India To Complete Children's Biometric Updates In Aadhaar, Highlights Five & Fifteen-Year Age Groups
Uttar Pradesh Climbs Top Five List For Factory Units & Employment, Transforms From Old
Uttar Pradesh Climbs Top Five List For Factory Units & Employment, Transforms From Old "BIMARU" Image To New Industrial Leader
Mumbai Weather Update: City Under Yellow Alert As Moderate Rains Continue, IMD Predicts Wet Spell Ahead
Mumbai Weather Update: City Under Yellow Alert As Moderate Rains Continue, IMD Predicts Wet Spell Ahead
Domestic Steel Sector Immune From 50% Tariff Impact, Confirms Tata Steel CEO & Managing Director, TV Narendran
Domestic Steel Sector Immune From 50% Tariff Impact, Confirms Tata Steel CEO & Managing Director, TV Narendran

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MPPSC Withdraws SC Affidavit On 27% OBC Quota; Seeks Apology For Error In Filing Against 13% Hold...

MPPSC Withdraws SC Affidavit On 27% OBC Quota; Seeks Apology For Error In Filing Against 13% Hold...

Madhya Pradesh Exporters Look Beyond US After Trump Tariff; US Currently Accounts For 16% Of MP’s...

Madhya Pradesh Exporters Look Beyond US After Trump Tariff; US Currently Accounts For 16% Of MP’s...

Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport Redesigning: Terminal To Have Separate Arrival, Departure Halls To...

Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport Redesigning: Terminal To Have Separate Arrival, Departure Halls To...

Probe Ordered Into ₹2.2 Crore Ration Siphoning Scam In MP's Jabalpur

Probe Ordered Into ₹2.2 Crore Ration Siphoning Scam In MP's Jabalpur

Bizarre! Man Declared Dead On Paper Comes Forward At A Public Hearing In MP's Gwalior

Bizarre! Man Declared Dead On Paper Comes Forward At A Public Hearing In MP's Gwalior