MPPSC Withdraws SC Affidavit On 27% OBC Quota; Seeks Apology For Error In Filing Against 13% Hold Candidates | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Wednesday filed an application in the Supreme Court to withdraw its earlier affidavit, dated August 19, in which it had sought rejection of petitions filed by 13% hold candidates in the case related to 27% OBC reservation.

The application, filed by MPPSC, seeks permission to withdraw the previous counter affidavit due to discrepancies. The commission has submitted that an error had occurred in the affidavit filed on August 19, and it now intends to correct the record and file a revised affidavit. It also offered an unconditional apology for the earlier mistake.

MPPSC said that the present request became necessary because of certain errors in the previously submitted document, and it now seeks the court’s permission to file a corrected counter affidavit along with the new application.

Senior advocate Rameshwar Thakur said that the commission, being a recruitment agency, should not have filed such an affidavit in the first place. The original affidavit had demanded dismissal of petitions filed by OBC hold candidates, who are yet to be appointed under the 27 per cent quota.A significant hearing in the matter is scheduled for September 22.