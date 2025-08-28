Madhya Pradesh August 28 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely In 10 Districts, Light Showers in Bhopal, Indore & More

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The spell of heavy rain is set to return in Madhya Pradesh from Thursday.

Due to monsoon activity, heavy showers are expected in Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni and Balaghat.

The weather department has said that in the next 24 hours, these areas may receive between 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rain. Light rain is also possible in Bhopal and Indore.

On Wednesday, most parts of the state saw less rain, but the break is temporary. The Meteorological Department has issued rain alerts for the next four days across many districts.

Earlier on Wednesday, 12 districts of the state recorded rainfall, ranging from light to moderate. Indore, Ujjain and Sheopur received around half an inch of rain. Light showers were also reported in Sagar, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Dhar, Balaghat, Khargone and Ratlam.

In Bhopal, the day was sunny but clouds covered the sky in the evening, bringing drizzle in some areas.

Senior meteorologist Dr. Divya E. Surendran explained that a monsoon trough passed through central Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Another trough is also active, while a low-pressure area is forming in the Bay of Bengal, which will affect the state in the coming days.

Because of these weather systems, many districts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to experience heavy to moderate rainfall in the next few days.