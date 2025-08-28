 Madhya Pradesh August 28 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely In 10 Districts, Light Showers in Bhopal, Indore & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh August 28 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely In 10 Districts, Light Showers in Bhopal, Indore & More

Madhya Pradesh August 28 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely In 10 Districts, Light Showers in Bhopal, Indore & More

The weather department has said that in the next 24 hours, these areas may receive between 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rain.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 09:49 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The spell of heavy rain is set to return in Madhya Pradesh from Thursday.

Due to monsoon activity, heavy showers are expected in Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni and Balaghat.

Read Also
Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport Redesigning: Terminal To Have Separate Arrival, Departure Halls To...
article-image

The weather department has said that in the next 24 hours, these areas may receive between 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rain. Light rain is also possible in Bhopal and Indore.

On Wednesday, most parts of the state saw less rain, but the break is temporary. The Meteorological Department has issued rain alerts for the next four days across many districts.

FPJ Shorts
Major Breakthrough: Adani Portfolio EBITDA Reaches ₹90,572 Crore On A 12-Month Basis
Major Breakthrough: Adani Portfolio EBITDA Reaches ₹90,572 Crore On A 12-Month Basis
Around 20 Delhi Colleges, Including Jesus And Mary, Hit By Bomb Threat Emails Later Declared Hoax
Around 20 Delhi Colleges, Including Jesus And Mary, Hit By Bomb Threat Emails Later Declared Hoax
'1 Million Street Dogs Are Under Severe Threat': Irish Author Niall Harbison Highlights Plight Of Delhi’s Strays Amid Protests & Police Action
'1 Million Street Dogs Are Under Severe Threat': Irish Author Niall Harbison Highlights Plight Of Delhi’s Strays Amid Protests & Police Action
'...Maamla Garam Hai': Chinese National, Arrested In GST Evasion Case In Greater Noida, Shouts & Threatens Journalists; VIDEO
'...Maamla Garam Hai': Chinese National, Arrested In GST Evasion Case In Greater Noida, Shouts & Threatens Journalists; VIDEO

Earlier on Wednesday, 12 districts of the state recorded rainfall, ranging from light to moderate. Indore, Ujjain and Sheopur received around half an inch of rain. Light showers were also reported in Sagar, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Dhar, Balaghat, Khargone and Ratlam.

Read Also
Bhopal: Relief For Dog Lovers As Supreme Court Revises Order
article-image

In Bhopal, the day was sunny but clouds covered the sky in the evening, bringing drizzle in some areas.

Senior meteorologist Dr. Divya E. Surendran explained that a monsoon trough passed through central Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Another trough is also active, while a low-pressure area is forming in the Bay of Bengal, which will affect the state in the coming days.

Because of these weather systems, many districts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to experience heavy to moderate rainfall in the next few days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh August 28 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely In 10 Districts, Light Showers in...

Madhya Pradesh August 28 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely In 10 Districts, Light Showers in...

MP Government Faces ₹1500 Crore Blow In Moong Procurement; Centre Approved Procurement Of 3.5 Lakh...

MP Government Faces ₹1500 Crore Blow In Moong Procurement; Centre Approved Procurement Of 3.5 Lakh...

MP's All-Party Meeting On OBC Reservation Issue At Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's House On August 28;...

MP's All-Party Meeting On OBC Reservation Issue At Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's House On August 28;...

MPPSC Withdraws SC Affidavit On 27% OBC Quota; Seeks Apology For Error In Filing Against 13% Hold...

MPPSC Withdraws SC Affidavit On 27% OBC Quota; Seeks Apology For Error In Filing Against 13% Hold...

Madhya Pradesh Exporters Look Beyond US After Trump Tariff; US Currently Accounts For 16% Of MP’s...

Madhya Pradesh Exporters Look Beyond US After Trump Tariff; US Currently Accounts For 16% Of MP’s...