 MP's All-Party Meeting On OBC Reservation Issue At Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's House On August 28; First Such Meeting Since BJP Government Came To Power
MP's All-Party Meeting On OBC Reservation Issue At Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's House On August 28; First Such Meeting Since BJP Government Came To Power

MP's All-Party Meeting On OBC Reservation Issue At Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's House On August 28; First Such Meeting Since BJP Government Came To Power

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
article-image
All-Party Meeting On OBC Reservation Issue Today At CM House; First Such Meeting Since BJP Government Came To Power |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time since the formation of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, an all-party meeting has been convened to discuss the OBC reservation issue on Thursday.

The Congress has been targeting the ruling party over 27% reservation for OBCs, even as the matter remains sub judice in the Supreme Court.

The Congress leaders claim that the Kamal Nath-led Congress government had passed a bill in the Assembly in 2019 ensuring 27% OBC quota, but the BJP government has failed to implement it after coming to power.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reiterated the government’s commitment to securing 27% OBC reservation and said that Thursday’s all-party meeting would deliberate on the matter.

article-image

The meeting is scheduled at 11 am at the CM House, with leaders from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, BSP, AAP, and others invited. However, opposition leaders said that while they received phone calls about the meeting, no formal letter was issued. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar has been invited, but he did not get any written communication.

Singhar, who was in Dhar on Wednesday, is expected back in Bhopal on Thursday. PCC chief Jitu Patwari, currently touring Bhind district, is also likely to return on Thursday morning. The Congress is yet to decide who all will represent the party in the meeting .

