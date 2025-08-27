 Bhopal: CBSE Workshops On Parenting Challenges Next Month
Bhopal: CBSE Workshops On Parenting Challenges Next Month

How to bring up children has to be learned, especially in fast-changing world, say psychiatrists, school principals

Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is among the five states in the country, which has been selected by the CBSE to organise parenting workshops from September 4 to 18 to help parents meet the challenges of modern parenting.

The objective is to equip parents with practical strategies to address academic, social, and emotional needs of children and encourage positive parenting practices, digital well-being and resilience-building. The workshops will provide an interactive platform for shared learning and collaboration between schools and families.

Welcoming the initiative, President, Sahodaya Bhopal, and Principal of LNCT World School, Chaitanya Saxema said parenting was a daily challenge. “How a child is brought up depends on the parents.

“They need to understand that their children are growing up in a world that is very different from the one they grew up in,” he says.

Anand Vihar School Principal Shailesh Jhope said that nuclear families have isolated children. “They have become too sensitive. They get hurt very easily. Parents need to learn how to deal with them,” he said.

His school organises interactive sessions with parents from time to time. Experts from outside are also invited to address the sessions.

‘More such initiatives needed’

More such initiatives are needed. Parenting is an art and science both. And it is also a skill. In India, we presume that once a couple becomes parents, they will automatically learn how to bring up a child.

Psychiatrist, Dr Ruma Bhattacharya said "That is not so. Parenting is something, which has to be taught and learned and the CBSE’s move is a step in the right direction. The world has seen dramatic changes in past 25 years and that has led to the emergence of new challenges for parents."

