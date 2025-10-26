MP News: Gwalior Resident Files Complaint Against Bigg Boss Fame Tanya Mittal For Firing ‘Banned’ Potash Gun; Probe Underway |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Bigg Boss fame Tanya Mittal has landed up in another controversy after a video of her firing the banned 'potash gun' went viral on internet.

According to reports, a Gwalior resident, Shishupal Singh Kanshana lodged a complaint against the influencer with ASP Anu Beniwal regarding the viral video.

Citing the directives of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and orders issued by Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan to ban the use of such fire crackers during the festival, he has demanded an FIR.

Check out the video:

In the viral video, Tanya Mittal can be seen firing a potash gun in the air to during Diwali celebrations.

Notably, this gun was completely banned by the Gwalior Collector under Section 163 of BNSS.

Video comes amid 'Cabide Gun' case

The state is already severe consequences of 'Carbide Gun' since Diwali, due to which over 300 people in the state are on the verge of losing their eyesight. In view of the same, CM Mohan Yadav urged people to avoid such harmful crackers.

Whereas, regarding Mittal's video, ASP Anu Beniwal stated that the cyber team has been instructed to investigate the complaint. She added that the matter is being taken seriously and necessary actions would be taken.

Tanya Mittal is currently seen on the popular reality show called 'Bigg Boss', and the potash-gun video has caused a stir online.

The incident triggered questions about the influencer's sense of responsibility and safety.

It is now up to the police investigation to decide whether any legal action will be taken against her or if the issue will remain a social media controversy.