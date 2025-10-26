MP Shocker: Schoolgirls Sold Alcohol At Govt Liquor Shop In Mandla; Investigation Underway | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing school girls purchasing alcohol from a government liquor shop in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district is going viral on internet.

It is said, not only did the shopkeeper entertain the students, but also completed the sale, which is a clear violation of the law.

The matter came to fore through CCTV footage captured in Nainpur of Mandla district, which has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about law enforcement in the state.

Watch the video here:

The visual shows a group of schoolgirls, some with scarves on their heads, entering the shop, approaching the counter, buying alcohol and leaving.

Soon after coming across the video, a team of police visited the shop and examined the footage frame by frame.

A preliminary investigation confirmed that liquor was sold to minors, violating General License Conditions (GLC) and criminal liquor laws.

This led to a detailed investigation in the matter after which the shopkeeper was detained.

At present, the shop owner is being interrogated and officials are also investigating whether the girls acted alone or were sent by someone else.

Regarding the matter, District Excise Officer Ramji Pandey said, “The matter was confirmed. A report will be sent to the Collector soon. The liquor shop’s license will be revoked, a penalty imposed and the employee who sold alcohol to minors will be terminated. Selling liquor to minors is a grave violation of the license conditions.”

The incident has caused anger among locals, who have demanded strict action against the shop owner and accountability from authorities.