 MP News: Judge Threatened, House Attacked In Anuppur; 3 Held
Anuppur police have arrested three persons who had allegedly threatened to kill a judge, damaged his property and pelted stones at his residence on intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said on Sunday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 08:11 PM IST
MP News: Judge Threatened, House Attacked In Anuppur; 3 Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anuppur police have arrested three persons who had allegedly threatened to kill a judge, damaged his property and pelted stones at his residence on intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said on Sunday.

Anuppur Superintendent of Police Moti-ur Rehman said that the incident occurred around 12.30 am on Saturday in Bhalumada, located 35 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Amandeep Singh Chhabra filed a complaint at Bhalumada police station stating that he and his family were asleep at his official residence when a group of persons hurled abuses and threatened to kill him.

The attackers fled when the magistrate came out of the house. According to SP, police have arrested Priyanshu Singh, Devendra Kawat and Manikesh Singh involved in the case. The police have also seized the motorcycle used to commit the crime.

The preliminary investigation said the main accused Priyanshu was denied bail by the judicial magistrate. Later, he obtained bail from other court. A habitual offender, Priyanshu got angry when his bail application was rejected. He gathered two more of his friends and thereatened the magistrate.

A case has been registered against the unidentified attackers under Sections 224 (threat of injury to public servant), 296 (obscene acts and songs), 324 (mischief), 331(6) (which concerns house trespass or house-breaking), 333 (house-trespass with preparation for hurt) and 351(3) (threats of death, grievous hurt, or destruction of property by fire) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said an investigation had been launched and they would also examine whether the attack was linked to recent order in which the magistrate had rejected a bail application.

