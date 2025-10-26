Bhopal News: From Waste To Wonder; Women Jail Inmates Turn Jalkumbhi Into Yoga Mats, Baskets |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Behind the strong walls of Bhopal Central Jail, a group of women inmates are transforming waste to wonder. Using discarded materials and water hyacinth (jalkumbhi) - an aquatic plant often seen as an environmental nuisance - 16 women prisoners have learned to create attractive and useful products like baskets, yoga mats, table mats, rugs and bottle covers.

This initiative, supported by the jail administration, has not only provided these women with a means of livelihood but also a sense of purpose and boosted their confidence. Moreover, the expertise in the acquired skill will help them return to mainstream of society and live with dignity when released, jail officials said.

“Sixteen women inmates have now mastered the craft. They are producing beautiful items entirely from waste and water hyacinth and are now giving tips to others,” said jail superintendent Rakesh Bhangre.

An organisation working for prisoners provides them with the raw material and imparts required skills.

The women were first trained in this eco-friendly craft and are now preparing products on demand.

Their creations are gaining popularity across several districts of Madhya Pradesh including Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Vidisha, Raisen and Bhopal and even outside the state. Many NGOs and government institutions have also begun purchasing these products directly from the Central Jail.

Each inmate earns around Rs 200 to 300 per day through this work giving them not only financial independence but also hope for a better future.

“This initiative is making the women self-reliant and also contributing to environmental conservation. What was once considered waste is now a source of income and empowerment,” Bhangre added.

By learning this craft, these women have found a meaningful way to spend their time behind bars while earning a living. With hard work and creativity, these women are proving that even from the most unlikely places one can start anew.