MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates PM College Of Excellence, Felicitated Meritorious Students |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived in Jabalpur following a road show, where he inaugurated the newly-constructed building of the Prime Minister College of Excellence, Government Mahakaushal Autonomous Leading College in Civil Lines and laid its foundation stone. The Chief Minister also felicitated meritorious students during the event.

In his address, Yadav made several key announcements, affirming the state government’s commitment to rapid development and welfare. He assured that efforts are underway to establish food industries, which will improve living standards of farmers. The government is also prioritising the rapid setup of employment-oriented industries and a milk processing unit to boost milk production.

Highlighting the expansion of health services, Yadav reiterated the continuous efforts towards establishing new medical colleges across Madhya Pradesh. Following the college event, the Chief Minister attended the Rotary International Awards Ceremony at Hotel Vision Mahal. His day concluded with a meeting of public representatives at Kalchuri Hotel and a divisional review meeting at the Collector's office, before departing for Bhopal from Dumna Airport.

Daughters becoming job creators, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Chief minister Mohan Yadav said that daughters were no longer job seekers as they had become job creators.

They contribute for over 47% partnership in start up of the state. They have brought confidence to industry and investment sector, which will make state the growth engine of self reliant India.

The chief minister was addressing Excellence Award 2025 function organised by Bhopal Women Hub at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre here on Sunday.

Around 62 per cent women are connected with more than 5 lakh Self Help Groups and thus improving the economical condition of their families. Now, SHGs have entered rural areas and creating niche in the field of agriculture, handicraft, food processing, textile manufacturing, biotech etc.

Gauranshi Sharma, Sargam Kushwaha were among some of the women who were felicitated at the programme.