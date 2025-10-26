MP News: Wildlife Conservation; Third Habitat For Cheetahs In The State; Nauradehi Gets Nod To Build Cheetah Enclosures |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid uncertainty surrounding the proposed cheetah corridor project between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Veerangana Durgawati Tiger Reserve (formerly Nauradehi Sanctuary) has received approval to develop cheetah enclosures under the Cheetah Project. It will become the third habitat for cheetahs in the state after Kuno National Park in Sheopur and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Mandsaur.

Field Director of Veerangana Durgawati Tiger Reserve, A. A. Ansari, told Free Press that the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has directed the reserve to begin preliminary work such as constructing Quarantine Bomas and a Soft Release Boma (SRB).

“We have proposed to construct four Quarantine Bomas and one Soft Release Boma. Tenders for construction have already been finalised,” he said.

Ansari said that translocation of cheetahs to Veerangana Durgawati Tiger Reserve is likely to take place either by December or early next year. Out of six ranges in the reserve, three have been selected for the project, covering a total of 680 square kilometres.

Biodiversity boost

The Veerangana Durgawati Tiger Reserve, spread across Sagar and Damoh districts, currently has around 25 tigers including cubs, along with four species of antelopes, two varieties of deer and wild dogs. The arrival of cheetahs is expected to enhance biodiversity and attract more tourists to the region.

Village relocation in progress

Officials are also working on relocation of villages within the core area. So far, 43 villages have been shifted, and eight more hamlets are set to be relocated soon. The translocation is aimed at preventing man-animal conflict and ensuring smoother implementation of the cheetah project.