MP News: ‘Our Sisters Are Job Creators, Not Seekers,' CM Mohan Yadav Honours Women Achievers In Bhopal | X / (Mohan Yadav)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Sunday, honoured outstanding women, creators and entrepreneurs from across the state at the Madhya Pradesh Excellence Awards organised by Bhopal Women’s Hub at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium.

He added that women seeking employment instead of financial aid will be given opportunities in ready-made garment and other livelihood sectors.

“Empowering women means reviving our ancient traditions. Our culture has always respected mothers and sisters,” he said.

हमारी बहनें Job Seeker नहीं, बल्कि Job Creator बन रही हैं...



आज भोपाल वूमेन हब द्वारा आयोजित ‘मध्यप्रदेश एक्सीलेंस अवार्ड्स 2025’ में विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में उत्कृष्ट योगदान देने वाली महिलाओं को सम्मानित किया। pic.twitter.com/dnnBg1Wyw5 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 26, 2025

The CM also shared the event on his official X handle stating, “Hamari behnen job seeker nahi, balki job creator ban rahi hain...Aaj Bhopal Women Hub dwara aayojit ‘Madhya Pradesh Excellence Awards 2025’ mein, vibhinn kshetron mein utkrisht yogdan dene wali mahilaon ko sammanit kiya…..Our sisters are not job seekers, but job creators...Today, at the Madhya Pradesh Excellence Awards 2025 organised by Bhopal Women Hub, women who made outstanding contributions in various fields were honoured.”

Ladli Behnas to receive ₹1.5k from Nov

Recalling new benefits for women, CM Yadav said that Ladli Behnas will start receiving ₹1,500 per month from November and the amount will gradually increase.

Praising women’s growing role in entrepreneurship, he noted that 47% of startups in Madhya Pradesh are led by women, adding that the government provides a ₹5k monthly incentive for those working in employment-oriented industries.

Criticising previous Congress governments, Yadav said they failed to create opportunities for women. “Times have changed - women will now shine not just in local bodies, but also in Assembly and Parliament with 33% representation,” he added.