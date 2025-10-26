 MP News: Man Fatally Beaten Over Old Rivalry In Bhind, Angry Mob Attacks Accused’s Homes
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Man Fatally Beaten Over Old Rivalry In Bhind, Angry Mob Attacks Accused’s Homes

MP News: Man Fatally Beaten Over Old Rivalry In Bhind, Angry Mob Attacks Accused’s Homes

According to information, the victim was identified as Ali, also known as Rudra Pratap Singh Jatav and the incident took place in Daboh’s Raipura village.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Man Fatally Beaten Over Old Rivalry In Bhind, Angry Mob Attacks Accused’s Homes | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A man was beaten fatally with sticks over a long-standing feud between two families in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, as reported on Sunday. 

According to information, the victim was identified as Ali, also known as Rudra Pratap Singh Jatav and the incident took place in  Daboh’s Raipura village. 

It is said he succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Gwalior for treatment. His maternal uncle was also seriously injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment in Gwalior.

FP Photo

Angry mob attacks accused’s house, vehicles 

FPJ Shorts
Tragic! Around 10 Stray Dogs Attack & Bite 7-Yr-Old Minor Girl Child In Warangal; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Tragic! Around 10 Stray Dogs Attack & Bite 7-Yr-Old Minor Girl Child In Warangal; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Large Buoy Flanked By Car-Tyres Washes Ashore At Lower Shrivardhan Port; Probe Underway
Large Buoy Flanked By Car-Tyres Washes Ashore At Lower Shrivardhan Port; Probe Underway
Election Commission To Launch Pan-India Special Revision Of Voters’ List; Press Meet Scheduled For October 27
Election Commission To Launch Pan-India Special Revision Of Voters’ List; Press Meet Scheduled For October 27
'CM Stalin Has Become Full-time Movie Critic,' Says Edappadi K Palaniswami - VIDEO
'CM Stalin Has Become Full-time Movie Critic,' Says Edappadi K Palaniswami - VIDEO

The dispute reportedly involved the Jatav family and the Kaurav family, who have had ongoing conflicts for a long time. Local police had previously received complaints about frequent clashes between the 2 sides. 

After the killing, angry members of the Jatav community attacked the houses of the accused and set a car and a bike on fire. Tension escalated in the village, prompting deployment of a heavy police force.

On Saturday, the confrontation turned violent, leading to Rudra Pratap’s death.

The accused have been identified as Ranveer Kaurav, Anshu Kaurav, Prahlad Kaurav, Rajiv Kaurav and Kunwar Singh Kaurav. A case of murder has been registered against them, and another case has been filed regarding the arson.

Additional SP Sanjeev Pathak stated that the situation in the village is now under control and police teams have been deployed as a precaution. 

Arrest operations are underway, and the accused will soon be taken into custody for questioning.

TI Rajesh Sharma confirmed that the killing was due to an old enmity and that police are also investigating the arson at the accused’s houses.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Man Fatally Beaten Over Old Rivalry In Bhind, Angry Mob Attacks Accused’s Homes

MP News: Man Fatally Beaten Over Old Rivalry In Bhind, Angry Mob Attacks Accused’s Homes

MP Shocker: Schoolgirls Sold Alcohol At Govt Liquor Shop In Mandla; Investigation Underway

MP Shocker: Schoolgirls Sold Alcohol At Govt Liquor Shop In Mandla; Investigation Underway

MP News: ‘Our Sisters Are Job Creators, Not Seekers,' CM Mohan Yadav Honours Women Achievers In...

MP News: ‘Our Sisters Are Job Creators, Not Seekers,' CM Mohan Yadav Honours Women Achievers In...

MP News: Sand Mafias Loot 3 Illegal Sand-Laden Tractors From Chhatarpur Police Station; PCC Chief...

MP News: Sand Mafias Loot 3 Illegal Sand-Laden Tractors From Chhatarpur Police Station; PCC Chief...

MP News: Gwalior Resident Files Complaint Against Bigg Boss Fame Tanya Mittal For Firing...

MP News: Gwalior Resident Files Complaint Against Bigg Boss Fame Tanya Mittal For Firing...