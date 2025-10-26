MP News: Man Fatally Beaten Over Old Rivalry In Bhind, Angry Mob Attacks Accused’s Homes | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A man was beaten fatally with sticks over a long-standing feud between two families in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, as reported on Sunday.

According to information, the victim was identified as Ali, also known as Rudra Pratap Singh Jatav and the incident took place in Daboh’s Raipura village.

It is said he succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Gwalior for treatment. His maternal uncle was also seriously injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment in Gwalior.

Angry mob attacks accused’s house, vehicles

The dispute reportedly involved the Jatav family and the Kaurav family, who have had ongoing conflicts for a long time. Local police had previously received complaints about frequent clashes between the 2 sides.

After the killing, angry members of the Jatav community attacked the houses of the accused and set a car and a bike on fire. Tension escalated in the village, prompting deployment of a heavy police force.

On Saturday, the confrontation turned violent, leading to Rudra Pratap’s death.

The accused have been identified as Ranveer Kaurav, Anshu Kaurav, Prahlad Kaurav, Rajiv Kaurav and Kunwar Singh Kaurav. A case of murder has been registered against them, and another case has been filed regarding the arson.

Additional SP Sanjeev Pathak stated that the situation in the village is now under control and police teams have been deployed as a precaution.

Arrest operations are underway, and the accused will soon be taken into custody for questioning.

TI Rajesh Sharma confirmed that the killing was due to an old enmity and that police are also investigating the arson at the accused’s houses.