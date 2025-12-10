 Bhopal News: French Jazz Band Captivates Audience At Bharat Bhawan
Rocher said that approximately 40-50 pieces of music are born at that very moment during each of our concerts. The energy of the audience, the sound of the venue, and the emotions of the moment all combine to create our melodies. “This is what we find so magical about live performance,” he said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: French Jazz Band Captivates Audience At Bharat Bhawan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The live concert of Cabaret Rocher Trio - a French jazz band from Brittany—captivated audience at Bharat Bhawan here on Wednesday evening.

The band, featuring multi-clarinetists Étienne Cabaret and Christophe Rocher and drummer Nicolas Pointard is known for live performances that blend tradition with contemporary experimentation.

They presented a traditional Celtic Breton song ‘Forest is burning’ followed by by ‘Tumultus, La Coupe est pleine, Tekez, New Poly, return to mineral, 54425, Synesthésie which linked to mathematical relationships.

Breton folk music has a unique rhythm, magic, and melody. “It's our traditional identity, which we combine with modern sounds to bring to today's generation. “For us, it's a way to stay connected to our roots. The audience in India is incredibly responsive, open, and full of creative energy,” he said, adding that “the rhythmic tradition here is so rich that we feel like we're meeting our own musical family.”

