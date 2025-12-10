Bhopal News: Impersonator Is Caught Appearing In Nursing Exam At GMC | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman attempting to appear in nursing supplementary examinations at Gandhi Medical College in place of student was caught during the document verification process on Tuesday. The observer caught the impersonator, identified as Sania Ali attempting to appear in the examination in place of first-semester student Anu Kumari.

Sania was carrying Anu’s Aadhaar card but the observer became suspicious as their photographs in the documents did not match. She was handed over to police. Koh-e-Fiza police have registered a case against Sania and his cousin Gani who is on the run.

According to police officials, the examination is conducted by MP Nursing Council and Anu Kumari was to appear for supplementary examinations. When officials checked the documents at the examination centre, they discovered that Sania Ali had arrived to write the paper on Anu’s behalf. Observer Radhika Jai Narayan immediately alerted authorities and handed over Sania to police.

During interrogation, Sania revealed that she is a resident of Ashoka Garden and had come to appear in the examination using a fake identity at the request of her cousin brother Gani. She admitted that she was promised Rs 20,000 for appearing in place of Anu Kumari. She denied knowing Anu Kumari personally.

On the complaint filed by observer Radhika Jai Narayan, police have registered a case of cheating and examination fraud against Sania Ali, Gani and others involved. Gani is currently absconding and police teams are conducting raids at possible locations to trace him. Officials said Gani’s arrest might help uncover the whole network behind the impersonation racket.