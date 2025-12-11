 MP Shankar Lalwani And CS Anurag Jain Discuss Doubling City’s GDP; CS Appreciates The Initiative And Gives Suggestions
MP Shankar Lalwani And CS Anurag Jain Discuss Doubling City's GDP; CS Appreciates The Initiative And Gives Suggestions

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain praised the entire study, calling it a very concrete, serious, and visionary effort. He stated that this study could serve as a guide for other cities in the state. He thanked MP Shankar Lalwani for this. Lalwani stated that the campaign to double Indore's GDP is not limited to a single point rather, its objective is to make the city economically strong

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 12:30 AM IST
MP Shankar Lalwani And CS Anurag Jain Discuss Doubling City's GDP; CS Appreciates The Initiative And Gives Suggestions

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Shankar Lalwani, who is pitching to double the GDP of the city by 2030, held discussions with Chief Secretary Anurag Jain over the plan on Wednesday.

Appreciating the initiative of Lalwani, the CS stated that this would be an exemplary model for the other cities of the State. He also gave some suggestion for the plan.

During the meeting, MP Lalwani made a detailed presentation before the chief secretary titled ‘Indore 2030: Blueprint for Doubling GDP.’ The presentation also highlighted that how a practical roadmap is being drawn through continuous dialogue with the city's industrial sector, business institutions, social organisations, tax practitioners associations, educational institutions, enlightened citizens, IIT Indore and IIM Indore. Incorporating their suggestions, a blueprint has been developed that can be implemented on the ground.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain praised the entire study, calling it a very concrete, serious, and visionary effort. He stated that this study could serve as a guide for other cities in the state. He thanked MP Shankar Lalwani for this and shared several important suggestions.

Lalwani stated that the campaign to double Indore's GDP is not limited to a single point rather, its objective is to make the city economically strong, attractive for investment and a better city for the people.

Along with Lalwani, senior economist Dr. Jayantilal Bhandari, social worker Dr. Anil Bhandari, professor Dr. Deepak Jaroliya, Chinmay Manjrekar, Anurag Sikarwar, Ajay Jain, and Alok Vani were also present at the meeting. This meeting is being considered another important step towards doubling Indore's GDP, which is expected to further strengthen this issue at the policy level.

