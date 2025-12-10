MP News: Programmes To Continue For Fortnight On Completion Of CM Mohan Yadav’s Two Years In Office | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is completing two years in office on December 13. The government plans to organise several programmes to celebrate the occasion.

The events, which are going to start on December 12, will continue for a fortnight. The events will be held in cities like Indore, Ujjain, and Gwalior, besides Bhopal.

Yadav will interact with the media on December 12 to discuss his achievements in the past two years. The main function will be held in Bhopal on December 13, when Yadav will lay the foundation of Harihar Gate in the Huzur assembly constituency.

All ministers will hold meetings with the members of the district Yojna Samati on that day and inform the people about the work done by the government in two years.

A programme will be held in Indore on December 14. In a day-long assembly session to be held on December 17, the state government will put up its roadmap up to 2047.

On December 20, the metro rail will formally start. Union Minister for Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar will be present at the inaugural function.

On December 22, the foundation-laying ceremony of four medical colleges to be set up in Panna, Betul, Katni, and Dhar will be held in Bhopal. BJP’s national president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda will be present at the function.

A programme of the industries department will be held in Gwalior on December 25. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the function. The foundation of the industrial units worth Rs 2 lakh crore will be laid. The ministers of various departments have been asked to tell their achievements separately to the public.

The ministers put in charge of the districts will address press conferences in their respective areas. They will also interact with the media in the state capital to inform the people about the two years’ achievements of the government.