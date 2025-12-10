 MP News: 13-Year-Old Washes Dishes In Govt School In Panna After Denied Admission For Not Having Aadhaar Card--VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 13-Year-Old Washes Dishes In Govt School In Panna After Denied Admission For Not Having Aadhaar Card--VIDEO

MP News: 13-Year-Old Washes Dishes In Govt School In Panna After Denied Admission For Not Having Aadhaar Card--VIDEO

In a viral video, the boy is seen cleaning dishes while his younger brother stands nearby. The 13-year-old says he gets ₹3,000 per month for doing this work. When asked if he wants to study and will attend school if his name is added to the list, he replied “Yes.”

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
article-image

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy was seen washing dishes inside a government school in Panna district because he was denied admission for not having an Aadhaar card.

In a viral video, the boy is seen cleaning dishes while his younger brother stands nearby. The 13-year-old says he gets ₹3,000 per month for doing this work. When asked if he wants to study and will attend school if his name is added to the list, he replied “Yes.”

Watch the video below :

According to information, the incident took place in Jhirmira village of Shahnagar block, where several children are facing the same problem.

FPJ Shorts
CSMT Traffic Congestion Drops By 30% After Mumbai Metro Line 3 Begins Full Operations, Survey Shows
CSMT Traffic Congestion Drops By 30% After Mumbai Metro Line 3 Begins Full Operations, Survey Shows
NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim Returns To Earth After 8-Month ISS Mission
NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim Returns To Earth After 8-Month ISS Mission
Opposition Walks Out As HM Amit Shah Says He Won’t Allow ‘Illegal Infiltrators’ During Debate On Electoral Reforms In Lok Sabha – VIDEO
Opposition Walks Out As HM Amit Shah Says He Won’t Allow ‘Illegal Infiltrators’ During Debate On Electoral Reforms In Lok Sabha – VIDEO
'Harmandhana': Smriti Mandhana Makes 1st Public Appearance After Wedding Called Off; Hugs Harmanpreet Kaur - VIDEO
'Harmandhana': Smriti Mandhana Makes 1st Public Appearance After Wedding Called Off; Hugs Harmanpreet Kaur - VIDEO

Despite the Right to Education, these children are being stopped from getting admission because they do not have Aadhaar cards. As a result, they go to school only to do small tasks instead of learning in classrooms.

This issue is not limited to one village. In the entire Panna district, around 2,000 children do not have Aadhaar cards, and many of them are being kept away from regular studies.

Read Also
MP News: 4 Madhya Pradesh Bomb Squad Jawans Killed In Tragic Road Accident In Sagar District; Video...
article-image

After the video went viral, Panna District Panchayat CEO Umaraw Singh Maravi took immediate action. He ordered a full inquiry and directed officers to prepare a list of all children without Aadhaar cards.

He also instructed that Aadhaar should be made for them quickly and that every child must be given admission in school without delay.

DPC Panna Ajay Gupta has also been informed, and officials have been asked to ensure strict action so that no child is deprived of education.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 13-Year-Old Washes Dishes In Govt School In Panna After Denied Admission For Not Having...

MP News: 13-Year-Old Washes Dishes In Govt School In Panna After Denied Admission For Not Having...

MP News: Woman Steals Sister-in-Law’s Jewellery, Pretends To Be ‘Possessed’ To Escape Arrest...

MP News: Woman Steals Sister-in-Law’s Jewellery, Pretends To Be ‘Possessed’ To Escape Arrest...

Bhopal News: WRI & EPCO Highlight Climate Finance Needs & Pathways For Climate-Resilient Development...

Bhopal News: WRI & EPCO Highlight Climate Finance Needs & Pathways For Climate-Resilient Development...

MP News: Man Shoots Brother & Nephew Over Land Dispute In Morena; 1 Dead, Other Critical

MP News: Man Shoots Brother & Nephew Over Land Dispute In Morena; 1 Dead, Other Critical

MP News: Farmers Continue To Reel Under Fertiliser Shortage; Spotted Endlessly Waiting In Queues All...

MP News: Farmers Continue To Reel Under Fertiliser Shortage; Spotted Endlessly Waiting In Queues All...