MP News: 13-Year-Old Washes Dishes In Govt School In Panna After Denied Admission For Not Having Aadhaar Card--VIDEO

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy was seen washing dishes inside a government school in Panna district because he was denied admission for not having an Aadhaar card.

In a viral video, the boy is seen cleaning dishes while his younger brother stands nearby. The 13-year-old says he gets ₹3,000 per month for doing this work. When asked if he wants to study and will attend school if his name is added to the list, he replied “Yes.”

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | MP: 13-Year-Old Wash Dishes In School in Panna After Being Denied Admission For Not Having Aadhaar Card; Earns 3K A Month#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/HLE0ci8NQZ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 10, 2025

According to information, the incident took place in Jhirmira village of Shahnagar block, where several children are facing the same problem.

Despite the Right to Education, these children are being stopped from getting admission because they do not have Aadhaar cards. As a result, they go to school only to do small tasks instead of learning in classrooms.

This issue is not limited to one village. In the entire Panna district, around 2,000 children do not have Aadhaar cards, and many of them are being kept away from regular studies.

After the video went viral, Panna District Panchayat CEO Umaraw Singh Maravi took immediate action. He ordered a full inquiry and directed officers to prepare a list of all children without Aadhaar cards.

He also instructed that Aadhaar should be made for them quickly and that every child must be given admission in school without delay.

DPC Panna Ajay Gupta has also been informed, and officials have been asked to ensure strict action so that no child is deprived of education.