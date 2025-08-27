'Adapt, Surrender & Ego As Small As Mooshak Raj...' 5 Hidden Lessons In Ganpati Mantras To Make Life Easy & Breathable

Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Our favourite ‘Lord Ganesha’ has arrived! He brings with him new beginnings, new opportunities, more wisdom, prosperity, blessings and most importantly, a true sense of devotion and joy!

Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, and is one of the most significant and widely celebrated Hindu festivals in India and around the world. The festival brings us new lessons, new energy and strength to lead our lives in a better way than before.

Surprisingly, the mantras and shlokas we chant encapsulate hidden lessons from Lord Ganpati himself. These mantras act as the shield around us, empowering us with the knowledge to battle all the negativity around.

Let’s decipher some of them!

1. ‘ओम एकदंताय विद्महे वक्रतुण्डाय धीमहि तन्नो दंती प्रचोदयात्’

'Om Ekadantaya Vidmahe Vakratundaya Dhimahi Tanno Danti Prachodayat'

Seeking Enlightenment: This shloka teaches us to seek divine guidance for achieving clarity of our minds and enlightenment. It says true wisdom comes from within. And Ganesha, as the symbol of intellect, can help us find our inner light.



Adaptability: The shloka also emphasises on Ganesha's ‘curved trunk.’ It teaches us to learn the ability to bend and adapt to different situations.

2. वक्रतुंड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभः ।

निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा ॥

Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha,

Nirvighnam Kurume Deva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada

Surrendering where needed: All of us chant this shloka before starting pooja and work. Little did we know that it teaches us to surrender our ego and seek divine grace before starting any new task.

3. गजाननं भूतगणादि सेवितं

कपित्थजम्बूफलचारुभक्षणम् ।

उमासुतं शोकविनाशकारणं

नमामि विघ्नेश्वरपादपङ्कजम् ॥

Gajananam Bhutaganadi Sevitam

Kapittha Jambu Phalcharu Bhakshanam

Umasutam Shoka Vinasha Karanam

Namami Vigneshwara Pada Pankajam

Simplicity is the best policy: The shloka mentions that our Ganesha eats simple fruits. This symbolises his simple and accessible nature. Therefore, it teaches us that true greatness lies in humility and being grounded.

4. ॐ गं गणपतये नमः

Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha

Being Grounded: We chant this mantra on daily basis. It encourages us pursue everything with humility and wisdom.

5. मुस्सिका-वाहन मोदका-हस्ता

कैमरा-कर्ण विलम्बित-सूत्र |

वामन-रूप महेश्वर-पुत्र

विघ्न-विनायक पाद नमस्ते ||

Mooshika Vaahana Modaka Hasta

Chaamara Karna Vilambita Sutra ।

Vaamana Roopa Maheshwara Putra

Vighna Vinayaka Paada Namaste ॥

Don't judge a book by it's cover: This reminds us that even the smallest beings (like Ganesha's mooshak) can carry great responsibilities and therefore, we must respect all beings equally.

Mooshak also symbolises our fickle minds, and Ganesha sitting over it teaches us to master and rule our minds instead of being ruled by the same.

Apart from these, each part of Lord Ganesha’s idol teaches a lesson.

Read them below:

Large Head: Ganesha's big head symbolises wisdom, intellect and big thinking.

Large Ears: His big ears teaches us to listen more and absorb knowledge from all sources.

Small Mouth: Lords small mouth reminds us to talk less and be more observant.

Small Eyes: These teaches us to be focused towards the goals.

One Tusk (Ekadanta): This signifies the ability to retain good and discard bad. It also teaches us to work hard for our goals.

Large Stomach: This one teaches the ability to peacefully digest all the good and bad in life.

The Modest Mouse (Mooshaka): The fact that the great Ganesha rides a tiny mouse teaches us that even the most powerful being must control their ego.