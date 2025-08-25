Sacred Art In Safe Hands: 7th Generation Upholds 225 Year Old Tradition Of Sculpting Ganesha Idols In MP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Khargonkar family of Juni Indore has been carrying forward a unique tradition for the past seven generations. Their ancestor, Moropant Khargonkar, had started sculpting Lord Ganesha idols for the Holkar State during the reign of Ahilya Bai Holkar.

What makes this tradition remarkable is that, even today, the family continues to craft idols strictly from yellow clay, avoiding plaster of Paris. Moreover, the design finalised by Moropant in the first generation is still followed with precision. Every idol is entirely handmade.

Family members share that before beginning the idol-making process, they perform Ganapati Atharvashirsha recitation and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha on Basant Panchami.

Creating the largest idol takes around 15 days. Work begins every year on June 1st, with every family member contributing. Even Nitesh, a nephew who works as an engineer at Mahindra Company, takes leave from his job to help, while granddaughter Avani, representing the seventh generation, balances her studies alongside assisting her grandfather.

Together, the family creates nearly 100–125 idols of different sizes each year.

The idols are still made in the exact form prescribed by the Holkar State. After Moropant, successive generations—Amrit Khargonkar, Sakharam, Govind Khargonkar, Shyam, Amit, and now Avani—have carried forward this sacred tradition.

Notable historical connections

“Kalamwale Ganesh” were worshipped by the Boliya Sarkar family, whose chhatri near Shri Krishna Talkies is still known as Boliyan Sarkar ki Chhatri.

Ganesh on Horseback: The Lavlekar royal family would commission Lord Ganesha idols seated on a horse every year.

Ganesh on a Peacock: When preparations were underway to bring Narmada water to Indore, officials from Jalud requested a peacock-mounted Ganesha idol. Sculptor Shyam Khargonkar left all other work aside to create it, and the idol was installed at the Jalud office.

Demand for traditional designs

According to Vilas Khargonkar, this year, most devotees are requesting Ganesha idols adorned with turbans, particularly the Puneri Pagdi. There is also a growing demand for idols modelled after the famous Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati of Pune.

Eco-Friendly Ganesha

The idols made by the Khargonkar family are eco-friendly, crafted purely from natural clay without any chemical colours or oil paints. The fine detailing and intricate workmanship make these idols stand out. Alongside, marble lamps, terracotta, wooden, paper-mâché, and other handcrafted items are also gaining popularity among devotees.