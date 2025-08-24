Indore Advocate Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances; Doctors Suspect Poisoning, While Family Claims Natural Death | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An advocate died under mysterious circumstances in the Hira Nagar police station area on Saturday. The doctors suspected death due to poisoning while the family members claimed natural death due to prolonged illness, leading to an argument between doctors and family members over the cause of death.

The deceased, identified as Neeraj Sachan, a resident of Sukhliya, collapsed near Bapat Square and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors, after preliminary examination, suspected poisoning and sent the body to the mortuary after informing Hira Nagar police.

However, the family strongly objected, saying that Neeraj had been suffering from brain hemorrhage for a long time and was under continuous treatment. They produced medical records before the doctors and accused them of negligence for hastily suggesting poisoning without proper investigation.

As the matter escalated, the hospital administration reviewed the case, but by then police had already begun their formal proceedings. The police conducted the postmortem of the deceased on Sunday to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, the family members are claiming it is a natural death not due to poison. They alleged that due to the negligence of hospital administration, they have to go through the post-mortem procedure.