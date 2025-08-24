Madhya Pradesh: No Cremation Ground Angers Villagers In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Lalkheda village near Bhikangaon faced major trouble on Sunday when 70-year-old Urmila Babulal Kushwaha passed away and villagers had nowhere to cremate her body.

The angry family and other villagers gathered at the Panchayat office with wood and cow dung, demanding a proper cremation ground. The villagers said they have been asking for a cremation ground for years, but nobody listens. They have to travel 8 kilometres to Bhikangaon or Sultanpur for cremation, which becomes very difficult during rainy season.

When government officials heard about the protest, many came to the village including SDM Akanksha Agarwal, Tehsildar Ravindra Singh Chauhan and District CEO Nilesh Solanki.

They talked with the villagers and visited the dead woman's family to comfort them. The officials promised to build the cremation ground within 15 days. After two hours of talks, the villagers calmed down and took the body to Bhikangaon for the final ceremony. The protest began at 10:30 in the morning and ended at 1 pm.

Village resident Subhash Shah said that Assistant Secretary Jagdish Pancholi took Rs 34k two years ago to build the cremation ground but never completed the work. Contractor Mukesh Kushwaha said he began the work two months ago and spent Re 1 lakh, but had to stop because Panchayat Secretary Rajaram Mandloi did not pay him.

The villagers blamed both the Secretary and the Assistant Secretary for not finishing many village projects. They gave a written complaint to officials asking to remove these officials immediately.

Village resident Harish Kushwaha said more than Rs 3 lakh have been taken but no proper action has been taken. Janpad CEO Nilesh Solanki said they are taking the complaint seriously and have written to senior officers about punishing the secretary and the assistant secretary. He confirmed the cremation ground will be ready in 15 days.