Potholes, Open Drains Turn Busiest Roads, Intersections Into Death Traps; Over 500 Out Of 2k Patchwork Washed Away In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City’s busiest intersections have become dangerous death traps, with massive potholes and broken, open drains threatening lives of thousands of daily commuters.

From DIG Bungalow Square to Shahpura, Jehangirabad Square and Bagsewaniya Thana Intersection, roads are dotted with craters as deep as one foot, and open drains reaching up to five feet pose an even greater risk.

Despite being used by over one lakh vehicles every day—including two-wheelers, autos, buses, and even ambulances—these major junctions have seen little permanent repair. Residents say the situation turns critical after dark, as the potholes become nearly invisible, leading to frequent skids and crashes, especially involving bikes.

Adding to the irony, these routes are regularly used by officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), the District Administration and Traffic Police, yet no significant safety measures have been taken.

Among the worst-hit areas is the stretch near DIG Bungalow Square, a key route for commuters from Karond, Vidisha Bypass and Berasia Road, and for passengers heading to Bhopal Junction's platform number six.

Equally hazardous are the Shahpura and Bagsewaniya intersections, which connect high-density residential zones like Gulmohar, Trilanga, Chuna Bhatti, Kolar, Misrod and Katara Hills.

Despite rising public outcry and several complaints to the CM Helpline, officials have failed to offer timely and lasting solutions.

Quick-fix fails again

BMC officials claimed to have filled over 2,000 potholes last month, but local residents say the civic body and PWD only applied temporary patchwork using debris.

With the recent rains, 500 to 800 of these patch-ups were washed away, leaving behind even deeper and wider craters. People say repeated complaints have gone unanswered.

No clear deadline

Subodh Jain, BMC’s Superintendent Engineer, along with PWD officials, has assured that potholes will be filled soon. “The problem of people will be resolved. The work of filling potholes is going on continuously,” Jain said.