It’s True, Scindia Quit, Toppled Congress Government Believing Digvijaya Ran The Show: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath Opposes Land Pooling Policy In The State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh remark has reignited the debate over the political turmoil that led to the fall of the 15-month-old Congress government.

The former CM had recently said that Jyotiraditya Scindia toppled the Congress government in 2020 because he believed that he (Digvijaya Singh) was the one actually running it behind the scenes.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Kamal Nath urged party leaders to move on from the 2020 episode. “Recently some remark has been made about the fall of the Congress government led by me in Madhya Pradesh in 2020. I just want to say there’s no point in digging up old issues,” he wrote.

“But it is true that, apart from personal ambition, Scindia felt that Digvijaya Singh was running the government. Due to this anger, he broke away Congress MLAs and brought down our government,” Nath said.

The statement refers to the political crisis of March 2020, when 22 Congress MLAs loyal to Scindia resigned, leading to collapse of Kamal Nath-led government and paving the way for BJP’s return to power.

Digvijaya Singh, in a recent interview, recalled that in 2020, he, Kamal Nath, and Scindia had met at the residence of a prominent industrialist. During that meeting, Scindia reportedly handed Nath a list of pending issues concerning Gwalior and Chambal regions. According to Singh, Nath failed to act on the list, which allegedly convinced Scindia that Singh was the one controlling the administration, leading to his defection to BJP.

The exchange has once again put the internal dynamics of the Congress party during that critical period under the spotlight. While Nath now calls for letting bygones be bygones, the episode continues to shape political narratives in the state ahead of upcoming electoral battles