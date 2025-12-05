MP State Assembly: Dhiroli Coal Block Row Triggers House Walkout |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Opposition raised concern over clearing a vast forest area for Dhiroli coal block in Singrauli, allotted to Stratech Mineral Resources, an associate company of Adani Enterprise, during Assembly proceedings on Friday.

Until 2023, Dhiroli coal block was part of the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, but it was later removed from the list. When the government failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for this removal, Opposition members staged a walkout, accusing the administration of working against tribals and pressuring them to leave their homes for the project.

Congress MLA Dr Vikrant Bhuria raised the issue through a Call Attention Motion, alleging violations of the PESA Act in Singrauli. Leader of Opposition UmangSinghar and MLA Jaivardhan Singh joined the discussion and questioned the government. Forest Minister DilipAhirwar could not satisfy the Opposition, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister KailashVijayvargiya claimed PESA Act was never implemented in Singrauli due to a small tribal population.

MLA claims forest under siege

DrBhuria said he had to visit Dhiroli village secretly as forest areas are being chopped under police protection. He claimed that eight villages are completely restricted, with no one allowed to enter or leave, and at least 1,500 cops have been deployed in the area.

Minister defends coal block project

Forest Minister DilipAhirwar said 20,672 hectares have been allotted for Dhiroli coal block. The diversion of 1,397.54 hectares of forest land has been approved by GoI. The area does not come under PESA Act. Permissions allow cutting more than 5.7 lakh trees, of which 33,000 have been cut as per norms.

He said that 1,397.55 hectares of non-forest land in Agar Malwa, Raisen, Shivpuri and Sagar has been provided for compensatory forest, with Rs 98 crore deposited. A plantation scheme for over 13.97 lakh saplings has been sanctioned. Ahirwar stated the project would generate Rs 485 crore annually and create around 900 direct and indirect jobs.

Oppn stages walkout

During another Call Attention Motion, Opposition staged a walkout over the Dhiroli issue. Leader of Opposition UmangSinghar pressed the government on why the coal block was removed from the scheduled list. Minister KailashVijayvargiya stated proceedings were on, but the Opposition continued to insist on answers.