Bhopal News: Engineer Duped Of ₹15 Lakh On Offer Of Plum Govt Post | Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A chemical engineer was duped of Rs 15 lakh by a Delhi-based gang of fraudsters promising the victim a high-profile government job. The fraud surfaced when the fake IB officer sent for pre-appointment verification was caught in Bhopal. Police have registered a case under the IT Act against the accused.

According to reports, Ashish Kulshrestha (40), a resident of Sagar Colony in Misrod, is a chemical engineer in a company. A few months ago, he met Amod Pathak, a Delhi resident who claimed that his friend Naveen Singh had strong connections in the Union Ministry and could get Ashish appointed as Chairman of Quality Control of India.

Ashish was later introduced to Naveen Singh, who, after examining Ashish’s bio data and other documents and demanded Rs 20 lakh in return of the job.

Ashish agreed to pay Rs 15 lakh, but the conmen insisted on paying Rs 5 lakh during the verification process. They said that an IB (Intelligence Bureau) verification would be conducted before issuing the appointment letter.

A few days ago, while Ashish was out of the city for work, a man claiming to be an IB officer, Rajesh Kumar, reached his home. As Ashish was away, he asked a friend to visit his home and meet the officer.

However, Ashish’s friend became doubtful of his behaviour and manner of questioning. He got the fake IB officer engaged in conversation and called Misrod police. The fake IB officer was identified as Aftab Alam of Munger in Bihar.

Misrod police station in-charge Ratanlal Singh Parihar said Aftab had been taken on a seven-day police remand. A team will be sent to Delhi to arrest the other two accused, he added.