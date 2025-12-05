MP News: State Government Running On GoI Funds, Loan, Says LoP Umang Singhar | Umang Singhar (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Assembly passed the second supplementary budget of Rs 13,476.94 crore. The Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the MP will realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a developed India by building a developed state.

However, cornering the government over demand for the supplementary budget, the Leader of Opposition in Assembly Umang Singhar called it a "debt-oriented budget rather than a development-oriented budget".

“The state government functions on the funds given by the central government, loans and debt amounts,” said Singhar. The government did make proper provisions in the budget as just after the main budget the government had to demand the first supplementary budget and now the second supplementary budget. Said the Congress MLA.

The LoP said that the MP government should take suggestions from the states like Telegana, Tamil Naidu and Kerala, which are running their economy on their own revenue.

Replying to the Congress MLA, finance minister Jagdish Devda said that the budget focuses on the development of the poor, farmers, youth and women.

He attacked the opposition for criticising the government for taking loans saying that the BJP led government was taking loan for carrying out development work, while during Congress regime, loan was taken to pay salaries to government employees. “Even if there are some shortcomings, we are here to rectify it, " said the minister.”

The Assembly also approved a proposal of Rs133 crore towards excess expenditure incurred by the government during 2011–12. Congress MLA Bala Bachchan demanded that the government present the bills of the old budget once again, stating that 13 years have passed and the expenditures should be re-examined by the House.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar adjourned the five-day Winter Session of the Assembly sine die on Friday. During the four sittings, members raised 1,497 questions, moved 429 call-attention motions, and 160 Zero Hour and private members’ resolutions were presented.