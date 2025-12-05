MP News: IAS Santosh Verma Issue Raised In Bihar House, Legislators Keep Mum MP Assembly

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The legislators did not raise the statement of the president of Anusoochit Jati, Janjati Adhikari Aur Karmachari Sangh (AJJAKS), and IAS officer Santosh Verma during the four-day winter session of the House. Verma made a statement on the Brahmin girls.

But the issue pertaining to MP came up in the Bihar House. An MLA of the Lok Janshakti Party, Raju Tiwari, referred to Verma’s statement in the House. He demanded an FIR against Verma.

Tiwari said the statement made by an IAS officer about the girls was unfortunate.

The government should act against him in such a way that any IAS officer should think twice before making any statement on the girls belonging to any caste or community, Tiwari said.

The people of MP criticised Verma’s statement outside the assembly and demanded action against him, but the issue was not raised in the House.

Verma said the reservation would continue until a Brahmin gave the hands of his daughters to his sons and made relations with them. The statement sparked resentment among the Brahmin community against Verma across the state.

During the House session, the Brahmin leaders handed over a memorandum to the Chief Minister, demanding action against Verma, but kept mum over the issue inside the House.

According to reports, speaking against Verma in the House may spawn resentment among the voters of the SC/ST community. The legislators fear lest they should lose the SC/ST votes. On the other hand, the government is mulling over acting against Verma.

According to reports, the government sought an explanation from Verma for his statement. Now, the government is thinking about acting against him.