MP News: Cheetah Veera's 10-Month Old Cub Found Dead | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-month-old cub of cheetah Veera was found dead in Kuno National Park on Friday, a day after it was released into the open forest area. Forest officials said the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine what led to the tragedy.

According to authorities, Veera and her two cubs were released into the open range on December 4. The release was carried out in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who had visited the park on Thursday for the event.

Officials said the animals initially appeared to adapt well to the new environment. However, during the night, one of the cubs got separated from its mother and sibling. Despite search efforts by the monitoring team, the cub was found dead on Friday morning.

Officials stated that more details would be known after the autopsy and an internal review of the circumstances surrounding the release and subsequent separation.