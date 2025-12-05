 Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Searches At Government Principal’s Houses Unearth Properties Worth Crores
The EOW DG, Upendra Jain, said that the complaint was filed against the principal, Abhimanyu Kumar Singh Chouhan, posted at a school in Khokra of Sidhi district. Properties worth crores of rupees have been found during the preliminary investigation. The police started the raid at the three houses and a farmhouse situated in Madwaha village on Friday morning.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
EOW office Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday conducted a raid at the houses and other premises of a government school principal in Sidhi district. The police found that the principal owned assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The police found 70% more assets against his known sources of income.

article-image

The police found 10 four-wheelers, including SUVs, a tractor, a harvester, and four two-wheelers parked at the houses and at the farm farmhouse, besides gold and silver jewellery.

The assessment of properties is still underway. The police have found bank lockers and bank accounts. A letter has been written to the banks to provide the details.

