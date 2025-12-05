 MP News: Issue Of Poor Quality VC Rooms Comes Up At BJP Legislature Party Meeting
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Issue Of Poor Quality VC Rooms Comes Up At BJP Legislature Party Meeting

MP News: Issue Of Poor Quality VC Rooms Comes Up At BJP Legislature Party Meeting

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal, and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma participated in the meeting. They told the legislators to pay attention to SIR. The legislators were told that if they wanted to win the next election, they should focus on SIR.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Issue Of Poor Quality VC Rooms Comes Up At BJP Legislature Party Meeting | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sum of Rs 5 lakh is being given to each legislator to set up VC rooms in their constituencies. Instead of giving the funds directly to the legislators, the government is building the VC rooms through collectors.

The poor quality of VC rooms came up at a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party on Friday. The legislator from Chitrakoot, Surendra Singh Gaharwar, said Chinese items had been installed in the VC room in his constituency.

Read Also
MP News: Indigo Cancels Dozens Of Flights In MP; Passengers Stranded For 24 Hours
article-image

Substandard LEDs and other items are being installed in the VC rooms. At the meeting, it also came to light that although funds were being sent to the collectors, the work is done from Bhopal through a centralised agency.

The collectors are just releasing the money.

FPJ Shorts
IndiGo Crisis: Mumbai Flyer Endures 13-Hour Nightmare After 2 Flight Cancellations, Misses Family Wedding & Seeks Accountability
IndiGo Crisis: Mumbai Flyer Endures 13-Hour Nightmare After 2 Flight Cancellations, Misses Family Wedding & Seeks Accountability
Mahayuti Govt Marks One Year In Power, Celebration & Criticism Share The Spotlight
Mahayuti Govt Marks One Year In Power, Celebration & Criticism Share The Spotlight
From Handcrafted Silver Horse From Maharashtra To Kashmiri Saffron: PM Modi’s Gifts To President Vladimir Putin
From Handcrafted Silver Horse From Maharashtra To Kashmiri Saffron: PM Modi’s Gifts To President Vladimir Putin
‘Distort, Defame, Lie, Justify’: Congress Targets PM Modi, Says India Facing 'DDLJ Governance'
‘Distort, Defame, Lie, Justify’: Congress Targets PM Modi, Says India Facing 'DDLJ Governance'

A legislator, Chintamani Malviya, demanded the government give the funds to the legislators the way the Members of Parliament received it to get their work done.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal, and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma participated in the meeting. They told the legislators to pay attention to SIR.

The legislators were told that if they wanted to win the next election, they should focus on SIR.

'If the names of your voters are deleted from the list, how will you win the election? They said.

Cooperative, Mandi polls to be held next year: CM

At the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the Cooperative and Mandi elections would be held next year.

Similarly, urban bodies and Panchayat elections will be held in 2027, he said, adding that the assembly elections will take place in 2028. After SIR, the list will be prepared on the basis of the one-nation-one-election formula, he said.

Against this backdrop, the party men should work seriously at the booth level, Yadav said.

The elder men, public-private participation committee, and Rogi Kalyan Samiti will soon be announced, so there should be coordination between the organisation and senior leaders, he said.

BJP s state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, has said the legislators and MPs should also sit in the party office as the ministers are doing to solve the problems raised by the party workers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: State Government Running On GoI Funds, Loan, Says LoP Umang Singhar

MP News: State Government Running On GoI Funds, Loan, Says LoP Umang Singhar

Bhopal News: Engineer Duped Of ₹15 Lakh On Offer Of Plum Govt Post

Bhopal News: Engineer Duped Of ₹15 Lakh On Offer Of Plum Govt Post

MP News: IAS Santosh Verma Issue Raised In Bihar House, Legislators Keep Mum MP Assembly

MP News: IAS Santosh Verma Issue Raised In Bihar House, Legislators Keep Mum MP Assembly

Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Searches At Government Principal’s Houses Unearth Properties...

Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Searches At Government Principal’s Houses Unearth Properties...

MP News: Issue Of Poor Quality VC Rooms Comes Up At BJP Legislature Party Meeting

MP News: Issue Of Poor Quality VC Rooms Comes Up At BJP Legislature Party Meeting