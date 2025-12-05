MP News: Issue Of Poor Quality VC Rooms Comes Up At BJP Legislature Party Meeting | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sum of Rs 5 lakh is being given to each legislator to set up VC rooms in their constituencies. Instead of giving the funds directly to the legislators, the government is building the VC rooms through collectors.

The poor quality of VC rooms came up at a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party on Friday. The legislator from Chitrakoot, Surendra Singh Gaharwar, said Chinese items had been installed in the VC room in his constituency.

Substandard LEDs and other items are being installed in the VC rooms. At the meeting, it also came to light that although funds were being sent to the collectors, the work is done from Bhopal through a centralised agency.

The collectors are just releasing the money.

A legislator, Chintamani Malviya, demanded the government give the funds to the legislators the way the Members of Parliament received it to get their work done.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal, and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma participated in the meeting. They told the legislators to pay attention to SIR.

The legislators were told that if they wanted to win the next election, they should focus on SIR.

'If the names of your voters are deleted from the list, how will you win the election? They said.

Cooperative, Mandi polls to be held next year: CM

At the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the Cooperative and Mandi elections would be held next year.

Similarly, urban bodies and Panchayat elections will be held in 2027, he said, adding that the assembly elections will take place in 2028. After SIR, the list will be prepared on the basis of the one-nation-one-election formula, he said.

Against this backdrop, the party men should work seriously at the booth level, Yadav said.

The elder men, public-private participation committee, and Rogi Kalyan Samiti will soon be announced, so there should be coordination between the organisation and senior leaders, he said.

BJP s state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, has said the legislators and MPs should also sit in the party office as the ministers are doing to solve the problems raised by the party workers.