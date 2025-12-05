 MP News: Indigo Cancels Dozens Of Flights In MP; Passengers Stranded For 24 Hours
Five out of six Indigo flights scheduled to arrive at Jabalpur’s Dumna Airport on Friday have been cancelled. Only one flight is still expected to operate, according to airport officials. This is causing a major inconvience to the passengers at the airport. It is said that the airlines company has been facing a shortage of crew members for the past 4 days.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Indigo Cancels Dozens Of Flights In MP; Passengers Stranded For 24 Hours | File Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A major flight disruption was reported on Friday as Indigo cancelled a large number of flights across Madhya Pradesh due to an ongoing shortage of crew members.

In Indore, 26 outgoing flights were cancelled, while more than 18 incoming Indigo flights also did not operate.

In Bhopal, 18 flights were cancelled. In Jabalpur, five out of six Indigo flights scheduled to arrive at Dumna Airport were cancelled, with only one flight expected to operate.

Airport officials said the situation has caused major inconvenience to passengers, many of whom have been waiting for their flights for up to 24 hours.

Indigo has reportedly been struggling with a crew shortage for the past four days, resulting in the cancellation of over 500 flights across major airports including Indore, Bhopal, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Some of cancelled flights

The Indore - Jabalpur - Hyderabad flight, which usually arrives at 8:30 am and departs at 9 am, has been cancelled.

The Mumbai - Jabalpur - Delhi flight, scheduled to land at 9:40 am and take off at 10 am, was also cancelled.

The Bengaluru flight, expected to arrive at 12:45 pm and depart at 1:15 pm, has been cancelled.

The Delhi flight, scheduled to land at 1:30 pm and depart again at 2 pm, was cancelled as well.

Another Delhi flight, which was to arrive at 5 pm and fly onward to Mumbai at 5:30 pm, has also been cancelled.

The list includes other flights.

One Flight May Operate

The Hyderabad - Jabalpur - Indore flight, scheduled to arrive at 7:20 pm and depart at 7:50 pm, is still expected to operate.

Dumna Airport Director Rajeev Ratan Pandey confirmed the cancellations and said the situation is being monitored.

