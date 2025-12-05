Madhya Pradesh December 5 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Dip Across State; Braces For Colder Nights As Clear Skies Continue

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State continued to experience clear and dry weather on Friday, with daytime temperatures staying normal for early December.

However, several parts of the state reported a steady drop in night temperatures, and officials say the cold is likely to increase further in the coming days.

According to the forecast, most of Madhya Pradesh will see clear skies over the next three to four days. While daytime temperatures will remain comfortable, night temperatures may drop by 2 to 3 degrees in many districts. No rain is expected anywhere in the state, and winds will stay light to moderate.

The day began with a mild morning in Bhopal, followed by clear sunshine through the afternoon. The maximum temperature stayed close to normal, but the minimum temperature remained low. Cold winds during late evening hours are expected to make the night feel even colder. No rain has been predicted for the city this week.

The weather was also clear and stable in Indore. The day felt slightly warmer than the past two days, but nights continue to be cool. Morning temperatures may fall further as dry winds from northern parts of the country move into the region.

Gwalior and Chambal areas recorded some of the lowest temperatures in the state. The cold was stronger here compared to other districts, and early mornings remained foggy in a few parts. The chill is likely to continue throughout the week.

The weather stayed dry with a light haze in the morning in Jabalpur. The day warmed up later, but nights remained cold.

Residents have been advised to prepare for colder mornings and nights as winter conditions strengthen.