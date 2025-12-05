 Madhya Pradesh December 5 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Dip Across State; Braces For Colder Nights As Clear Skies Continue
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh December 5 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Dip Across State; Braces For Colder Nights As Clear Skies Continue

Madhya Pradesh December 5 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Dip Across State; Braces For Colder Nights As Clear Skies Continue

According to the forecast, most of Madhya Pradesh will see clear skies over the next three to four days. While daytime temperatures will remain comfortable, night temperatures may drop by 2 to 3 degrees in many districts. No rain is expected anywhere in the state, and winds will stay light to moderate.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State continued to experience clear and dry weather on Friday, with daytime temperatures staying normal for early December.

However, several parts of the state reported a steady drop in night temperatures, and officials say the cold is likely to increase further in the coming days.

According to the forecast, most of Madhya Pradesh will see clear skies over the next three to four days. While daytime temperatures will remain comfortable, night temperatures may drop by 2 to 3 degrees in many districts. No rain is expected anywhere in the state, and winds will stay light to moderate.

Read Also
Bhopal Events Calendar For December 2025: From Harsh Gujaral, To Vipul Goyal, Check Out...
article-image

The day began with a mild morning in Bhopal, followed by clear sunshine through the afternoon. The maximum temperature stayed close to normal, but the minimum temperature remained low. Cold winds during late evening hours are expected to make the night feel even colder. No rain has been predicted for the city this week.

FPJ Shorts
RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 bps To 5.25%, Policy Stance Stays Neutral
RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 bps To 5.25%, Policy Stance Stays Neutral
AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: FLYING MARNUS! Labuschagne Screamer Sends Jofra Archer Packing In Brisbane; VIDEO
AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: FLYING MARNUS! Labuschagne Screamer Sends Jofra Archer Packing In Brisbane; VIDEO
Mumbai: Father-Son Triveni Developers Duo Arrested In Kerala For Multi-Crore Fraud Involving Fake Permissions And Bogus Flat Deals
Mumbai: Father-Son Triveni Developers Duo Arrested In Kerala For Multi-Crore Fraud Involving Fake Permissions And Bogus Flat Deals
Japanese Giant Aichi Steel To Expand Collaboration With Vardhman Special Steels In Punjab, Entailing ₹500 Crore Investment
Japanese Giant Aichi Steel To Expand Collaboration With Vardhman Special Steels In Punjab, Entailing ₹500 Crore Investment

The weather was also clear and stable in Indore. The day felt slightly warmer than the past two days, but nights continue to be cool. Morning temperatures may fall further as dry winds from northern parts of the country move into the region.

Read Also
Indore Events Calendar For December 2025: From Jubin Nautiyal's Soulful Concert To Harsh Gujral's...
article-image

Gwalior and Chambal areas recorded some of the lowest temperatures in the state. The cold was stronger here compared to other districts, and early mornings remained foggy in a few parts. The chill is likely to continue throughout the week.

The weather stayed dry with a light haze in the morning in Jabalpur. The day warmed up later, but nights remained cold.

Residents have been advised to prepare for colder mornings and nights as winter conditions strengthen.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Notorious Vehicle Lifter Held With 4 Bikes Worth ₹3.5 Lakh

Bhopal News: Notorious Vehicle Lifter Held With 4 Bikes Worth ₹3.5 Lakh

MP News: National Green Tribunal Notice To PCCF Over Kabir Yatra In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Core...

MP News: National Green Tribunal Notice To PCCF Over Kabir Yatra In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Core...

Bhopal News: Drunk Youth Stabs Self, Dies During Treatment

Bhopal News: Drunk Youth Stabs Self, Dies During Treatment

MP Cabinet News: School Education Budget Is Up 574%, But Admissions Plunge; Govt Tells Assembly

MP Cabinet News: School Education Budget Is Up 574%, But Admissions Plunge; Govt Tells Assembly

Bhopal News: Man Caught Molesting 5-Year-Old, Handed Over To Police

Bhopal News: Man Caught Molesting 5-Year-Old, Handed Over To Police