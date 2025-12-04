Bhopal News: Man Caught Molesting 5-Year-Old, Handed Over To Police | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was caught molesting a five-year-old girl in the abandoned building of the old Benazeer College under Shahjehanabad police station limits on Thursday evening.

Some alert local youths rescued the child and handed over the accused to the police.

According to police officials, the accused was identified as Mohit aka Gappu, a resident of the same area.

Investigations revealed that he allegedly lured the minor by offering her a packet of biscuits from a nearby grocery shop and took her to a deserted area inside the old college building.

Local resident Aleem Khan noticed the man taking the child towards the ruins under suspicious circumstances. Sensing that something was wrong, he gathered a few companions and entered the abandoned structure, where the group found the accused molesting the child. The youths immediately overpowered Mohit and informed the police control-room.

Police officials said that the child was sent for medical examination and her counselling was underway. A woman sub-inspector was recording the statements of the victim and her mother. Further action would be taken after receiving the medical report, they said.

The girl s family lives in the Shahjahanabad area and her father works as a daily wage labourer.

Accused named two accomplices

Meanwhile, a video of the accused has surfaced in which he claimed that two other individuals, Rohit Rajak and Pawan Satanami, were also involved in the crime. He said that he had entered the spot only five minutes before being caught. Police are currently verifying his claims and questioning him regarding the alleged involvement of the two named individuals.

Shahjahanabad police station in-charge Umesh Pal Singh Chauhan confirmed that the medical examination report was awaited, following which further action would be taken. Investigation into the role of the other suspects was also underway, he said.

Woman raped on marriage pretext

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her colleague on pretext of marriage. Piplani police have registered an FIR on complaint of the victim.

According to reports, the victim is in a private job and the accused Hirendra was her colleague.

She met Hirendra in 2020 and their friendship gradually turned into a romantic relationship. The victim claimed that Hirendra sexually exploited her by assuring her of marriage. However, a few days ago, he suddenly stopped all communication with her.

When the victim again raised the issue of marriage, the accused clearly refused.

Following this, she woman approached police and lodged an FIR against him. Efforts were underway to trace and arrest the accused, police said.