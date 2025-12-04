Bhopal News: Notices Served On 16 Hospitals Over Fire NOC, PCB Expiry | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Notices have been issued by the Chief Medical Officer's Office to 16 private hospitals in Bhopal. During a routine inspection of the Nursing Home Portal, it came to fore that their Fire NOCs and authorizations from the Pollution Control Board had expired.

These hospitals have been issued notices under Clause 6 (1) of Chapter 2 of the Madhya Pradesh Nursing Home and Clinical Establishments (Registration and Licensing) Act, 1973, directing them to submit valid certificates issued by the competent authority within two weeks. Failure to submit these certificates will result in the hospital's license being revoked as per the provisions of the Act.

Bhopal Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Manish Sharma said that for permission to operate a hospital, fire NOC, degrees of doctors and paramedical staff, registration, Biomedical Waste authorization from Pollution Control Board are required.

Action will be taken if these hospitals fail to submit required valid authorization permissions within the stipulated time period, said the official.

Notices issued to the hospitals include- Maheshwari Hospital, Red Cross Hospital, Radharaman Ayurveda Medical College Research Hospital, Lakshya Multispecialty Hospital, City Multispecialty Hospital, Prayas Mother and Child Multispecialty Hospital, DKS Hospital, Maharishi Vedic Health Center, Netrika Netralaya, Dular Children's Hospital, Ayush Hospital and Research Center, Prabhat Shri Hospital, Deepshikha Hospital, Shri Balaji Multispecialty Hospital, Trinity Multispecialty Hospital, IMAX Retina and Eye Care Center.