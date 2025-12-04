 Bhopal News: Notices Served On 16 Hospitals Over Fire NOC, PCB Expiry
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Notices Served On 16 Hospitals Over Fire NOC, PCB Expiry

Bhopal News: Notices Served On 16 Hospitals Over Fire NOC, PCB Expiry

Notices have been issued by the Chief Medical Officer's Office to 16 private hospitals in Bhopal. During a routine inspection of the Nursing Home Portal, it came to fore that their Fire NOCs and authorizations from the Pollution Control Board had expired.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Notices Served On 16 Hospitals Over Fire NOC, PCB Expiry | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Notices have been issued by the Chief Medical Officer's Office to 16 private hospitals in Bhopal. During a routine inspection of the Nursing Home Portal, it came to fore that their Fire NOCs and authorizations from the Pollution Control Board had expired.

These hospitals have been issued notices under Clause 6 (1) of Chapter 2 of the Madhya Pradesh Nursing Home and Clinical Establishments (Registration and Licensing) Act, 1973, directing them to submit valid certificates issued by the competent authority within two weeks. Failure to submit these certificates will result in the hospital's license being revoked as per the provisions of the Act.

Read Also
MP News: PUBG-Addicted Man Kills Wife After She Asks Him To Stop Gaming & Focus On Finding Job In...
article-image

Bhopal Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Manish Sharma said that for permission to operate a hospital, fire NOC, degrees of doctors and paramedical staff, registration, Biomedical Waste authorization from Pollution Control Board are required.

Action will be taken if these hospitals fail to submit required valid authorization permissions within the stipulated time period, said the official.

FPJ Shorts
Kate Middleton Flaunts Huge Diamond Tiara At German State Banquet: It Originally Belonged To Queen Victoria In 1853
Kate Middleton Flaunts Huge Diamond Tiara At German State Banquet: It Originally Belonged To Queen Victoria In 1853
Can 'Airport Divorce' Save Your Trip? The Trend Every Couple Is Trying
Can 'Airport Divorce' Save Your Trip? The Trend Every Couple Is Trying
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 4, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 4, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 4, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 4, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw

Notices issued to the hospitals include- Maheshwari Hospital, Red Cross Hospital, Radharaman Ayurveda Medical College Research Hospital, Lakshya Multispecialty Hospital, City Multispecialty Hospital, Prayas Mother and Child Multispecialty Hospital, DKS Hospital, Maharishi Vedic Health Center, Netrika Netralaya, Dular Children's Hospital, Ayush Hospital and Research Center, Prabhat Shri Hospital, Deepshikha Hospital, Shri Balaji Multispecialty Hospital, Trinity Multispecialty Hospital, IMAX Retina and Eye Care Center.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Notices Served On 16 Hospitals Over Fire NOC, PCB Expiry

Bhopal News: Notices Served On 16 Hospitals Over Fire NOC, PCB Expiry

Bhopal Power Cut December 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In SBI Colony, Ashirwad Colony, Chatrapati...

Bhopal Power Cut December 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In SBI Colony, Ashirwad Colony, Chatrapati...

MP News: Man Throws Wife, 2-Year-Old Off Rooftop Over Suspicion In Gwalior; Both Critically Injured

MP News: Man Throws Wife, 2-Year-Old Off Rooftop Over Suspicion In Gwalior; Both Critically Injured

MP News: Actor Kartik Aryan In Gwalior For Sister's Wedding; Lights Up Haldi Ceremony With Dance --...

MP News: Actor Kartik Aryan In Gwalior For Sister's Wedding; Lights Up Haldi Ceremony With Dance --...

MP News: Bhopal Division Releases New Train Timetable From Jan 1; Multiple Arrival–Departure...

MP News: Bhopal Division Releases New Train Timetable From Jan 1; Multiple Arrival–Departure...