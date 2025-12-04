MP News: Bhopal Division Releases New Train Timetable From Jan 1; Multiple Arrival–Departure Changes Announced | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Administration is implementing a new train timetable from January 1, 2026. Partial changes have been made to the operating times of trains at various stations in the Bhopal Division.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Kataria, under the new timetable effective from January 1, changes in the arrival and departure timings at various stations and an increase in the average speed of most trains in the division will result in time savings.

Additionally, Train No. 12149/12150 Pune–Supaul–Pune Express, operating via Itarsi, has been renumbered as 11401/11402.

Changed timings of trains departing from the originating station from January 1:

Train No. 22145 Bhopal–Rewa Express will depart Bhopal at 23:00 instead of 23:05.

Train No. 19324 Bhopal–Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Express will depart Bhopal at 17:10 instead of 17:00.

Train No. 14814 Bhopal–Jodhpur Express will depart Bhopal at 16:40 instead of 16:55.

Train No. 12185 Rani Kamlapati–Rewa Express will depart Rani Kamlapati at 21:55 instead of 22:00.

Train No. 12197 Bhopal–Gwalior Express will depart Bhopal at 15:10 instead of 15:15.

Train No. 19712 Bhopal–Jaipur Express will depart Bhopal at 16:30 hrs instead of 16:35 hrs.

Train No. 22172 Rani Kamlapati–Pune Express will depart Rani Kamlapati at 15:40 hrs instead of 15:50 hrs.

Train No. 01665 Rani Kamlapati–Agartala Special will depart Rani Kamlapati at 15:20 hrs instead of 15:40 hrs

Changed arrival times of trains at their destination stations from January 1:

Train No. 12185 Rani Kamlapati–Rewa Express will arrive at Rewa at 07:55 instead of 08:00.

Train No. 11272 Bhopal–Itarsi Express will arrive at Itarsi at 13:15 instead of 12:30.

Train No. 11602 Katni–Bina will arrive at Bina at 20:00 instead of 19:05.

Train No. 18236 Bilaspur–Bhopal Express will arrive at Bhopal at 17:00 instead of 17:18.

Train No. 51884 Gwalior–Bina will arrive at Bina at 16:20 instead of 16:25.

Train No. 11603 Kota–Bina will arrive at Bina at 16:50 instead of 16:55.

Changed timings at intermediate stations from January 1:

Train No. 18234 Bilaspur–Indore will arrive at Itarsi station at 01:35/01:40 instead of 01:25/01:40.

Train No. 12185 Rani Kamlapati–Rewa will arrive at Bina station at 00:25/00:30 instead of 00:30/00:35.

Train No. 14814 Bhopal–Jodhpur will arrive at Ruthiyai station at 23:25/23:30 instead of 23:15/23:20.

Train No. 12577 Darbhanga–Mysuru will arrive/depart Itarsi at 12:20/12:30 hrs instead of 12:35/12:45 hrs.

Train No. 22351 Saharsa–SMVT Bengaluru will arrive/depart Itarsi at 12:20/12:30 hrs instead of 12:35/12:45 hrs.

Train No. 22353 Patna–SMVT Bengaluru will arrive/depart Itarsi at 12:20/12:30 hrs instead of 12:35/12:45 hrs.

Train No. 22642 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Kanyakumari will arrive/depart Itarsi at 12:20/12:30 instead of 12:35/12:45.

Changed train timings at Sant Hirdaram Nagar interchange station from January 1:

Train No. 17606 Bhagat Ki Kothi–Kachiguda will arrive/depart Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 16:25/16:30 instead of 16:30/16:35.

Train No. 18234 Bilaspur–Indore will arrive/depart Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 04:53/04:55 instead of 04:28/04:30.

Train No. 19339 Dahod–Bhopal will arrive/depart Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 15:30/15:32 instead of 15:20/15:22.