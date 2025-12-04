 Bhopal News: Special History-Sheeter Directory To Help Cops From January 1
To tighten the grip on criminals and strengthen policing, police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra has introduced a new initiative under which every police station will maintain a special history-sheeter directory from January 1, 2026.

Farhan Ahmed SiddiquiUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Special History-Sheeter Directory To Help Cops From January 1 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To tighten the grip on criminals and strengthen policing, police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra has introduced a new initiative under which every police station will maintain a special history-sheeter directory from January 1, 2026.

The directory will contain complete details of all old and newly identified history-sheeters, including their photographs, criminal background, current status and areas of operation.

The police commissioner said that such a comprehensive database of criminals had been prepared at the city level for the first time. The directory will be distributed to all 38 police stations across the four zones of the city.

With this directory, police personnel will be able to identify any suspect within seconds. It will also be extremely helpful for newly posted station in-charges and staff, as they will immediately get complete information about notorious criminals active in their jurisdiction. This will significantly improve monitoring, surveillance and preventive action.

Along with the physical directory, a digital version has also been prepared.

Police personnel will be able to access criminal data instantly through mobile phones and computers. The digital directory will be shared with all police stations, outposts, and key police units.

Changing location will not help criminals

The police commissioner said that criminals often changed police station limits to hide their identity, but this new system would ensure they did not escape surveillance. The directory will also include- Number of cases registered, nature of crimes committed and arrest history along with level of monitoring currently being done on each criminal.

The directory will include:

64 old history-sheeters

47 new history-sheeters

Total history-sheeters: 111

Total goonda files: 798

Each entry will carry detailed information such as name, photograph, address, registered cases, criminal tendencies and the type of crimes the accused is involved in.

Current criminals

Goonda files: 798

New history-sheeters: 47

Total history-sheeters (old & new): 111

