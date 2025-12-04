MP News: High Court Directs Advocates' Body To File Facts On News Report's Veracity | Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court has directed the Advocates Union for Democracy and Social Justice to file facts on the truthfulness and genuineness of news report related to illegal sale of liquor and alleged police protection for flesh trade and drugs supply from four police stations in Sagar district.

A division bench of Justice Vivek Agarwal and Justice Ramkumar Choubey issued the directive during hearing of a PIL filed by the Advocates Union for Democracy and Social Justice on basis of news paper clippings in this regard.

The petitioners submitted that it has video clipping and recordings which would like to bring it on the record. The court directed the petitioner to submit the same within seven days. ‘In the meantime, the petitioner is also requested to implead the Chief Editor and Reporter of the concerned newspaper as a party’, the court directed.

The news report dated November 30 stated that drugs are available on demand from the police station in Sagar, T.I. provided liquor, flesh trade in the spa with police cooperation and when drugs were asked for at the crossings, a minor brought 15 packets from inside Motinagar police station.