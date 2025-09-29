MP News: High Court Denies Bail To Advocate Yawar In POCSO, Trafficking Case |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, has rejected the bail application of advocate Yawar Khan in a case under the POCSO Act and charges related to human trafficking. The order was passed by Justice Vishal Mishra.

According to court's order, it was argued that the applicant is a habitual offender, and despite being in the noble profession of advocacy, he has been repeatedly involved in criminal offences.

The court observed that the case demands detailed investigation, and the police authorities are within their rights to take the accused into custody for further inquiry.

The prosecution further contended that the applicant and other co-accused had forced the victim into human trafficking. After she managed to rebuild her life, they allegedly threatened to expose her identity, particularly because she had married into a Hindu family, concealing her past.

The threats included warnings that her identity would be revealed to her husband and his family unless she continued working in the trafficking racket as per their instructions. The court noted this as a serious offence, warranting denial of bail to the accused.